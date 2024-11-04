Election Day is Tuesday, November 5. The following are 10 tips for voters going to the polls on Tuesday: Go to your assigned polling place on Election Day. Across North Carolina, more than 2,650 polling places will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Voters in line at 7:30 p.m. will be able to cast a ballot. To find your polling place, use the Voter Search tool on the State Board’s website, ncsbe.gov. Find your sample ballot. Voters can use the State Board’s Voter Search tool to locate their sample ballot. The sample ballot looks just like your Election Day ballot. Using Voter Search, pull up your voter record, then scroll down to the “Your Sample Ballot” section. For information on candidates for the state Supreme Court and Court of Appeals, see the State Board’s Judicial Voter Guide: 2024 General Election. Election officials do not provide information about candidates for other contests, but some media outlets and advocacy groups do. Many candidates also have websites and social media accounts. Being familiar with your ballot choices will help your voting experience go more smoothly. Bring your photo ID. Voters will be asked to show photo ID when they check in to vote. Most voters will show their driver’s license, but many other forms of photo ID will be accepted. Voters who do not have photo ID can meet the photo ID requirement by either (1) filling out a form explaining why they are unable to show ID, or (2) showing their ID at the county board of elections office by 5 p.m. Nov. 14. More information about the photo ID requirement is available at BringItNC.gov. Voter registration is not permitted on Election Day. While that is the general rule, voters who become eligible after the regular voter registration deadline (October 11), either due to becoming a U.S. citizen or having their rights restored following a felony conviction, are still permitted to register on Election Day. Absentee ballot drop-off. Voters who still need to return their absentee ballot can drop it off in person at their county board of elections office, either during business hours on Monday or on Tuesday, Election Day, before 7:30 p.m. Voters registered in the 25 counties in the Helene disaster area in Western North Carolina may return their absentee ballot to any elections office in the state. Ballots will be kept secure and delivered to the voter’s county board of elections for processing. Voting in person instead of absentee. Voters who requested an absentee ballot but have not yet returned it may choose instead to vote in person on Election Day, November 5. Voters may discard their absentee ballot and do not need to bring it to their polling place. Voters in need of assistance. Voters in need of assistance may bring an eligible person to help them enter and exit the polling place or to help them complete their ballot according to the voter’s instructions. Election officials are also available to help voters. People assisting voters while they are completing their ballots are not permitted to influence the voter’s choices. Curbside voting is available for voters unable to enter the voting site. State and federal laws forbid intimidation or interference with voters. This includes hindering access to the voting place, whether inside or outside the voting site. It is also a crime to interfere with election officials carrying out their duties. Penalties for violations include prison time, a fine, or both. The State Board takes these incidents very seriously. When they occur, we will work with our law enforcement partners to respond. Voters who are harassed or intimidated should notify an election official immediately. Election results will be posted on the State Board’s website. See the Election Results Dashboard. See also the Election Night Reporting Timeline for information on when the public can expect unofficial results on election night. And see 9 Facts About the Vote Counting and Reporting Process in NC. Peace at the polls. If you’re participating in the election — as a voter, poll worker, observer, or campaigner — please treat others with dignity and respect. We know the political climate in our country is tense. But let’s make North Carolina a model for accessible, safe, secure, and accurate elections.