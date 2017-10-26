Sunday, October 29 is the date for a music and art-filled benefit for Dominica, the small Caribbean “nature island” that took the first hit of Category 5 Hurricane Maria, destroying over 90 percent of the homes on the island and leaving 50,000 residents homeless. The death toll in Dominica is the highest per capita in Maria’s deadly wake.

The event is Sunday, October 29 at 3 p.m. at the Asheville Masonic Temple on Broadway in downtown Asheville. The musical lineup for the benefit includes Kevin Smith of Planefolk; Quickchester; Rhoda Weaver and the Soul Mates; Armadilla; Soldado; and Brad Corpening.

Food will be provided by Chef Kim Lloyd of Celine Catering, and beverages are being donated by Catawba Brewery, Urban Orchard and Ginger’s Revenge. A silent auction will showcase local artists and also include locally-sourced gift certificates for Asheville restaurants and services.