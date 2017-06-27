Presented by The Gavin Dillard Poetry Library & Archive and the Asheville Lyric Opera:

Metaphors, Mumblings, and Music

Saturday night, July 8th, from 7:00 till 8:30

at the remarkable centenarian Masonic Temple Theatre, 80 Broadway Street in downtown Asheville

An enchanted evening with Asheville’s renowned poet, Gavin Geoffrey Dillard, reading from his new book, Graybeard Abbey.

Stars of Theatre and Opera will perform Dillard’s songs from Bark! (music by David Francis) and his art songs by Jake Heggie and Clint Bozoni.

The Gavin Dillard Poetry Library & Archive is a new non-profit whose purpose is to present contemporary literary and musical works and to preserve and catalogue the artistic works of WeNoCa wordsmiths, bringing their words to a broader audience. One such project is to present the East Coast premiere of Gavin’s award-winning erotic male opera, “When Adonis Calls” (selected best new opera by both Fort Worth Opera’s Frontiers, and Opera America).

There is no admission for this awareness event, but checks and credit cards will be welcome; books will be on sale and packages presented to donors. We excitedly anticipate your attendance. Please join us! We would also be very appreciative of any help you might offer in sharing this invitation with others you believe might be interested.

“Gavin is a chameleon of talents, a juggler of insights, a wastrel of affections. Dwelling in a hum of vitalities he is a delighter delighting in all around him and replaying it with light and lightness. Wherever he goes he takes with him the light of sweet ferocity.” ~ James Broughton

“Love in all its multiple forms is the hero here. And hate is the enemy. Gavin Dillard writes with his heart and his glands. If Eros is a god, Gavin is more than a suppliant. He is a muse who amuses, the laureate of the sensual: a rare and special poet.” ~ Jerome Lawrence (Inherit the Wind, The Night Thoreau Spent in Jail, Mame)

“Gavin Dillard is original, and a wonder … bold and horny, witty and wise, unutterably tender, and alive as the taste of blood.” ~ James Leo Herlihy (Midnight Cowboy)