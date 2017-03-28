Press release from The Phoenix:

Located in the heart of downtown Brevard, The Phoenix music venue and farm-to-table restaurant has released their April free live music schedule and news of a fundraiser for Asheville’s Center for Honey Bee Research. 100% of the proceeds collected at the April 1, 2017 “Beatles for the Bees” event will be donated to benefit research of honey bee colony collapse disorder which continues to impact and devastate bee colonies.

Sixteen of the area’s most talented musicians are coming together and donating their time and musical talents at the “Beatles for the Bees” event, as they offer unique arrangements of legendary Beatles tunes. Featured performers will include Peggy Ratusz, Paula Hanke, Jack Drost, Daniel Keller, Ray Ring, Blake Ellege, Drayton Aldridge, Lee Griffin, Jamison Adams, Michael Guarente, Mark Guest, Annie Duncan, Billy Presnell, Carolyn & Keturah Allgood, and the Riftshifters. The house band for the event will be Landon George (bass), Mike Oliver (drums), and Jason DeCristofaro (piano/drums).

For more information on the Center for Honeybee Research, go to www.chbr.org.

For more information about the “Beatles for Bees” benefit and the April schedule of free live music, call 828-877-3232 or go to thephoenixbrevard.com.

April Music Schedule:

April 1 – Spencer and The String Ticklers – String Band – 9pm

April 2 – SUNDAY BRUNCH – Blue Shiraz – 20’s and 30’s Ragtime – 11:30am (all proceeds from band go to charity)

April 3 – Ellen Trnka – Singer/Songwriter – 7pm

April 4 – Hope Griffin – Singer/Songwriter – 7pm

April 5 – Jazz Night – Hosted By Jason DeCristofaro – 7pm

April 6 – Carver and Carmody – Americana – 7pm

April 7 – Howie Johnson Trio – Funk/Rock/Blues – 9pm

April 8 – Profit Levi Presents: HipHop on the Hill feat. Natural Born Leaders – 9pm

April 9 – SUNDAY BRUNCH – Mike Sweet – 60’s and 70’s Covers – 12pm

April 10 – Carrie Morrison – Singer/Songwriter – 7pmApril 11 – Open Mic Night – Hosted by Keturah – 7pm

April 12 – Jazz Night – Hosted By Jason DeCristofaro – 7pm

April 13 – Dave Desmelik – Singer/Songwriter – 7pm

April 14 – Shotgun Gypsies – Americana/Rock – 9pm

April 15 – Chicken Coop Willaye Trio – Americana/Appalachia Percussion – 9pm April 16 – SUNDAY BRUNCH – Ellen Trnka – Singer/Songwriter – 12pm

April 17 – Chris Tichner – Singer/Songwriter – 7pm

April 18 – Ben Phan – Singer/Songwrtier – 7pm

April 19 – Jazz Night – Hosted By Jason DeCristofaro – 7pm

April 20 – Kevin Scanlon Duo – Originals and Oldtime Banjo – 7pm

April 21 – Blown Glass – Mountain Roots Rock – 9pm

April 22 – Combs and Co. – Americana – 9pm

April 23 – SUNDAY BRUNCH – Bradley Carter – Americana – 12pm

April 24 – Jeff Thompson – Singer/Songwriter/Jazz/Rock – 7pm

April 25 – Open Mic Night – Hosted By Keturah – 7pm

April 26 – Jazz Night – Hosted By Jason DeCristofaro – 7pm

April 27 – Mike and Mike – 60’s and 70’s Covers – 7pm

April 28 – Sidewalk Surfers presents The Psychedelic Circus – 9pm

April 29 – Carolina Rex – Blues – 9pm

April 30 – SUNDAY BRUNCH – Carrie Morrison – Singer/Songwriter – 12pm