Press release from Buncombe County:

The PorchLight Project is a collaborative initiative of the Buncombe County Family Justice Center (FJC) partner agencies Helpmate and Our Voice. The project aims to create a network of local businesses that have agreed to present themselves as a place for survivors of Intimate Partner Violence and/or Sexual Violence to (1)have access to a phone to contact services and (2) to have a place to wait for services to respond. Our Voice and Helpmate will collaborate to provide program maintenance, operation of respective 24/7 hotlines, ongoing survivor support, and to provide PorchLight Partners with training opportunities at no cost.

QUICK FACTS:

WHAT: PorchLight community partners receive specialized training about the dynamics of intimate partner and sexual violence, and then elect to offer a phone call and a place to wait for survivors in the community seeking support.

WHO: Helpmate & Our Voice, partner agencies of the Buncombe County Family Justice Center, in collaboration with a network of local businesses that can be found on our website at https://porchlightprojectnc.org/.

WHEN: Official public launch is July 1, 2024

WHERE: https://porchlightprojectnc.org/

WHY: To build a community of support for victims and survivors of sexual anddomestic violence and human trafficking.

About Helpmate, Our Voice, and the Buncombe County Family Justice Center

Helpmate is a domestic violence agency working with our community to eliminate abuse and fear by providing safety, shelter, and support for victims/survivors of intimate partner domestic violence. Helpmate’s free services include a 24-hourhotline, emergency shelter, individual and group counseling, case management,child and family advocacy, court advocacy and community education. To request services, call Helpmate’s 24-hour hotline at 828-254-0516.

Our Voice aims to inspire hope and healing while ending sexual violence and human trafficking in our communities through education, counseling, andadvocacy. Our Voice extends case management, outreach, counseling services,and 24-hour crisis assistance to survivors aged 13+. To request services, call Our Voice’s 24-hour hotline at 828-255-7576.

At the Buncombe County Family Justice Center (FJC), survivors can accessmany different services in one location and begin their journey towards hope,healing, and safety. The FJC is located at 35 Woodfin St. and is available forwalk-in services from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday.