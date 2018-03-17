Press release from C-SPAN:
C-SPAN is visiting Asheville, NC March 18-21 to feature the history and literary life of the city on the cable network’s non-fiction book channel BookTV (on C-SPAN2) and history channel American History TV (on C-SPAN3).
In conjunction with its Spectrum cable partner, the C-SPAN Cities Tour producers will visit various literary and historic sites, interview local historians, non-fiction authors and conduct education and community outreach in the area.
Local Asheville segments recorded March 18-21 will air April 21-22.
- Media welcome on shoot locations. C-SPAN producers available for in-studio and on-location interviews
Asheville programming highlights include:
Interview with Mayor Esther Manheimer
Interview with State Senator Terry Van Duyn
American History TV (on C-SPAN3) programming highlights:
- Biltmore Estate
- Hood Huggers Tours
- Billy Graham Training Center at The Cove
- History of the Grove Park Inn
- Warren Wilson College Mountain Music Collection
…and more
Book TV (on C-SPAN2) programming highlights:
- Thomas Wolfe Memorial State Historic Site
- Carl Sandburg Home National Historic Site
- F. Scott Fitzgerald and the Grove Park Inn
- Denise Kiernan, “The Girls of Atomic City: The Untold Story of the Women Who Helped Win World War II”
…and more
BACKGROUND:
C-SPAN’s 2018 Cities Tour takes Book TV and American History TV on the road. BookTV (on C-SPAN2) and American History TV (on C-SPAN3) are featuring the literary life and history of each of these selected cities during special weekends on the public affairs network.
AIR DATES:
The programs C-SPAN produces in Asheville will air throughout a special Asheville feature weekend April 21-22–literary programming on Book TV (on C-SPAN2, Spectrum channel 226) and history programming on American History TV (on C-SPAN3, Spectrum channel 227). C-SPAN is available in Asheville on Spectrum channels 6, 37, and 225.
For more information, visit the C-SPAN Cities Tour website and follow the program on Twitter @CSPANCities.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.