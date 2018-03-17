Press release from C-SPAN:

C-SPAN is visiting Asheville, NC March 18-21 to feature the history and literary life of the city on the cable network’s non-fiction book channel BookTV (on C-SPAN2) and history channel American History TV (on C-SPAN3).

In conjunction with its Spectrum cable partner, the C-SPAN Cities Tour producers will visit various literary and historic sites, interview local historians, non-fiction authors and conduct education and community outreach in the area.

Local Asheville segments recorded March 18-21 will air April 21-22.

Media welcome on shoot locations. C-SPAN producers available for in-studio and on-location interviews

Asheville programming highlights include:

Interview with Mayor Esther Manheimer

Interview with State Senator Terry Van Duyn

American History TV (on C-SPAN3) programming highlights:

Biltmore Estate

Hood Huggers Tours

Billy Graham Training Center at The Cove

History of the Grove Park Inn

Warren Wilson College Mountain Music Collection

…and more

Book TV (on C-SPAN2) programming highlights:

Thomas Wolfe Memorial State Historic Site

Carl Sandburg Home National Historic Site

F. Scott Fitzgerald and the Grove Park Inn

Denise Kiernan, “The Girls of Atomic City: The Untold Story of the Women Who Helped Win World War II”

…and more

BACKGROUND:

C-SPAN’s 2018 Cities Tour takes Book TV and American History TV on the road. BookTV (on C-SPAN2) and American History TV (on C-SPAN3) are featuring the literary life and history of each of these selected cities during special weekends on the public affairs network.

AIR DATES:

The programs C-SPAN produces in Asheville will air throughout a special Asheville feature weekend April 21-22–literary programming on Book TV (on C-SPAN2, Spectrum channel 226) and history programming on American History TV (on C-SPAN3, Spectrum channel 227). C-SPAN is available in Asheville on Spectrum channels 6, 37, and 225.

For more information, visit the C-SPAN Cities Tour website and follow the program on Twitter @CSPANCities.