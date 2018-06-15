Press release from Howard Alan Events:

Picturesque Pack Square Park will once again transform into an art-lover’s paradise July 7 – 8 during the 2nd Annual Downtown Asheville Festival of the Arts. One hundred regional, local and national artists are set to display their works in a prestigious show encompassing fine jewelry, exquisite works of art and hand-crafted apparel and decor.

Whether your passions run to sparkling jewels and one of a kind paintings; exquisitely crafted glasswork or an art deco sculpture, you are sure to find it during the free, two-day event.

Presented by Howard Alan Events (HAE), producer of the nation’s finest juried art shows, the Downtown Asheville Festival of the Arts represents original, handcrafted artwork selected by an independent panel of expert judges from hundreds of applicants. HAE’s careful vetting process also ensures a wide array of mediums and price ranges will be offered during the festival.

“We were thrilled with the reception we received last year from the visitors and residents of Asheville,” says HAE’s Howard Alan. “The gorgeous location and warm welcome had artists sending in applications nearly a year out. The quality and diversity of this year’s show is due in large part to the demand from our Asheville patrons.”

WHAT: 2nd Annual Downtown Asheville Festival of the Arts

WHEN: Saturday, July 7 and Sunday, July 8 from 10 am to 5 pm

WHERE: 1 N. Pack Square, Asheville, NC 28801

COST: Free and open to the public

WEBSITE: www.artfestival.com