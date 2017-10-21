“Creating a Photographic Series,” A Presentation by Photographer Brenda Scott

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – “Creating a Photographic Series” will be presented at the Western Office of the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources in Asheville by photographer Dr. Brenda Scott, DPhil (Oxon), on October 24 at 6:30 p.m. This presentation is free and open to the public.

Using examples from her current exhibit, “The Mountains are Calling: At Home in Western North Carolina (c.1790-1830),” Scott will introduce the nuts and bolts of creating a photographic series from brainstorming a new idea through the presentation of the final project. In addition, attendees will learn more about Scott’s own process in her photographic work at the Vance Birthplace Historic Site. In Scott’s words, “I explored the daily lives of those who lived and died here c.1790-1830, both the free and the enslaved, and was deeply affected by what I learned of their strength and perseverance.”

This presentation is the closing event for the exhibit “The Mountains are Calling: At Home in Western North Carolina (c.1790-1830)” at the Western Office, which includes over fifty framed black and white images of the Vance Birthplace Historic Site to explore the many facets of early life on a homestead in the mountains of Western North Carolina. The exhibit includes artifacts from the site as well. No tickets are required. The exhibit is located in the gallery on the first floor of the Western Office and is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through October 24. The exhibit will reopen at the West Asheville Public Library in November.

The gallery will open at 6:30 p.m. to give participants an opportunity to view the exhibit. The talk will begin at 6:45 p.m. and will be followed by a question and answer session. The gallery will be open until 8 p.m. RSVP is required; please call (828) 296-7230 ext. 221 to reserve seats.

Dr. Brenda Scott is an art photographer based in Durham, NC. She has been making photographs since elementary school. Also trained as a cellist and an organologist (one who specializes in the history and development of musical instruments), she worked as a curator of a small musical instrument museum for just over 10 years before becoming a freelance photographer. Scott earned her doctorate at the University of Oxford (Somerville College) and holds degrees from UNC-Chapel Hill, Auburn University, and the Academy of Art University.

The Western Office of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources is located at 176 Riceville Road, Asheville, N.C. For additional information about the exhibition please call (828) 296-7230, email jeff.futch@ncdcr.gov , or visit http://www.ncdcr.gov/westernoffice .

