Press release from Our VOICE:

16th Annual SURVIVOR ART SHOW

NOVEMBER 9TH | 5PM

Readings and Performances begin at 6pm

Blue Spiral 1 Art Gallery

38 Biltmore 28801

You are Invited to the 16th Annual Survivors’ Art Show

​​​

Heart Works, the annual Survivors’ Art Show, is an exhibition of work from Our VOICE clients and others in our community who have been affected by sexual violence.

Art is a powerful vehicle for healing, and this art show offers an opportunity for those impacted by sexual assault an abuse to share their story, which can be a vital step in the healing process. ​​

This years’ featured artist is Sarah Watkins. Sarah Watkins is a representational artist with a focus on painting and sculpture. Born and raised in Hyde Park, New York, she studied Fine Arts at the University of New Paltz. During this time, she took a position working with Autistic and developmentally disabled teenagers where she became aware of how many of them were impacted by many forms of abuse, including sexual abuse and abandonment from their family.

Please join us at Blue Spiral 1 Gallery in downtown Asheville on Thursday, November 9th from 5-9pm to celebrate the transformative and healing power of art.