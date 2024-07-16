Press release from Sunrise Community for Recovery and Wellness:

Have you ever wondered how you can turn your lived experience into a career supporting others? Then you need to know about becoming a Certified Peer Support Specialist, where issues that are often seen as barriers are recognized as assets.

Sunrise Community for Recovery and Wellness (Sunrise), a local non-profit 100% staffed by Certified Peer Support Specialists, is hosting their second annual Peer Support Job Fair. Anyone currently working as a Certified Peer Support Specialist (CPSS) or anyone interested in becoming a CPSS is invited to drop in anytime between 10AM-2PM on Tuesday, July 23rd in Room #207 at the Goodwill Career Center, 1616 Patton Avenue to meet potential employers, network with current Peer Support Specialists, learn about the Peer Support certification process, and receive job-readiness assistance.

Peer Support is a pathway to stable employment for individuals who typically face insurmountable barriers to the workforce such as justice involvement and gaps in their job history due to substance use and/or mental wellness issues. It is an evidence-based model where individuals use their lived experience to provide support, resources and hope to others. Individuals must have a year or more of recovery and complete 50-hours of training accredited through UNC Chapel Hill’s School of Social Work, followed by an additional 20 hours of continued education through Sunrise’s no-cost Peer University or other professional trainings.

“Last year’s Peer Support Job Fair was a huge success so we knew we wanted to make it an annual event,” says Kate Promer, Sunrise’s Training Coordinator. “We’ve seen firsthand the positive impact of Certified Peer Support Specialists in our community, so fostering connections

between employers and potential employees is incredibly fulfilling. It’s rewarding to contribute to the spread of peer support’s transformative power.”

A 2018 report from Mental Health America states that peer support lowers the overall cost of mental health services by reducing re-hospitalization rates and days spent in inpatient services, improving quality of life, increasing engagement with services, whole health and self-management.

Peer support specialists practice in a range of settings, including peer-run organizations, recovery community centers, recovery residences, drug courts and other justice system settings, hospital emergency departments, child welfare agencies, homeless shelters, and behavioral health and primary care settings, just to name a few.

“Everyone is welcome to attend the Peer Job Fair,” says Kate, “those who are currently employed in Peer Support and those interested in learning how to turn their lived experience into a career.”

Representatives from employers including: MAHEC Haywood Street (Respite) RHA Love And Respect ADACT Land Of Sky McDowell PSA McLeod Centers ABCCM/VRQ Meridian/Blue Ridge Health Expedition Recovery Operation Gateway

Light refreshments will be provided.