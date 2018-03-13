Press release from Omni Grove Park Inn:
Seasons, an artisan showcase, will host a grand opening event open to the public on Friday, April 6, 4:30-6:30 p.m. at The Omni Grove Park Inn. Complimentary bites and cocktails, created by the Inn’s culinary team, will feature local honey and soda from our partners at Asheville Bee Charmer and Waynesville Soda Jerks. Parking is also complimentary for up to three hours.
Seasons showcases handmade arts from local and regional artisans, with a specific focus on Asheville. This unique shop offers guests a specially curated selection of locally made jewelry, apparel, accessories, and an eclectic variety of art mediums. You will find local favorites, Merging Metals, Fox and Beaux, Sarah Faulkner, Bee Sieburg, Azalea Bindery with Mary Carol Koester, and Walter Arnold Photography, among the many featured artists in this showcase.
Several artists will be in attendance on April 6th. Such as:
-
Wendy Newman uses her original photographs, deconstructs the images and reconstructs them into a mandala design; creating high-quality hand-rolled silk scarves, reverse umbrellas, kimonos, and leggings for museums, resorts, wineries, cities, and events.
-
Philip DeAngelo offers a distinctive view of the world through his minimalist landscape paintings. Philip’s paintings always start with a unique texture. In his work it is the surface that dictates the flow of the composition.
-
Weathervain Jewelry: After nearly 20 years in the news business as a meteorologist, talk show host and reporter, Pamela Wright stepped out of the Miami studio in order to build a new, more deliberate, art-filled life with her family in the WNC Mountains. Pamela works with vibrant colors and muted metals to design weather-related and themed jewelry.
-
Oowee Products is dedicated to bringing people together with classic, functional and stylish products. Oowee strives to support the community and their partners by creating products that unite people over common interests and values. All of their products are handcrafted in Asheville, North Carolina using natural materials and sustainable business practices. Oowee employs adults on the autism spectrum and works closely with the Autism Society of North Carolina to ensure that they provide a positive work environment and ethically manufactured products.
-
Angela Alexander is an Asheville-based artist specializing in pet portraits. She starts with a black canvas and then layers loose brushstrokes in vibrant colors to reveal the dog, cat or farm animal she’s painting. The bold colors that characterize her work represent her subject’s energy and personality.
