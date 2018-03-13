Press release from Omni Grove Park Inn:

Seasons, an artisan showcase, will host a grand opening event open to the public on Friday, April 6, 4:30-6:30 p.m. at The Omni Grove Park Inn. Complimentary bites and cocktails, created by the Inn’s culinary team, will feature local honey and soda from our partners at Asheville Bee Charmer and Waynesville Soda Jerks. Parking is also complimentary for up to three hours.

Seasons showcases handmade arts from local and regional artisans, with a specific focus on Asheville. This unique shop offers guests a specially curated selection of locally made jewelry, apparel, accessories, and an eclectic variety of art mediums. You will find local favorites, Merging Metals, Fox and Beaux, Sarah Faulkner, Bee Sieburg, Azalea Bindery with Mary Carol Koester, and Walter Arnold Photography, among the many featured artists in this showcase.

Several artists will be in attendance on April 6th. Such as: