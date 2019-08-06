Small bites: ASAP’s Local Food Experience returns

When it comes to ASAP’s annual Local Food Experience, Sarah Hart, the nonprofit’s communication coordinator, really enjoys seeing the chefs and farmers interacting with each other. For many of these growers and restaurateurs, she notes, their professional ties are limited to email exchanges and order forms. “But at this event, you get to see local chefs and regional farmers kick back and hang a little, which is a fun thing to partake in,” she says.

Entering its fourth year, the gathering returns to New Belgium Brewing Co. 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15. All proceeds from sales of the $30 tickets benefit ASAP, which develops programs to help local farms thrive and build healthy communities through local food connections.

Small plates will be served by all participating restaurants and chefs, highlighting ingredients from partnered producers. At press time, collaborations include: AUX Bar/Farm Fresh Ventures; Buncombe County Schools/Brasstown Beef; Early Girl Eatery/Mountain Food Products; Eden-Out Meals/R Farm; The Montford/Ivy Creek Family Farm; Sawhorse/Dry Ridge Farm; Shanti Elixirs/Jah Works Farm; and Sugar & Snow Gelato/Looking Glass Creamery. Serotonin Ferments, Sovereign Remedies and West Village Market will also participate with farms to be determined.

Many of the items prepared, notes Hart, will be unique to the event itself. “You get these creative dishes that chefs have prepared, which are not necessarily on the menus at their restaurants,” she explains. “Instead, they might offer something very seasonal, based on what the farms have available right now.”

In addition to helping ASAP raise funds, Hart says the Local Food Experience promotes “greater awareness of and enthusiasm for local food and the connection between our local restaurants and farms here in Asheville and Western North Carolina.”

ASAP’s Local Food Experience runs 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at New Belgium Brewing Co., 21 Craven St. Tickets are $30. To purchase, visit avl.mx/6db.

Kitchen Ready Showcase Dinner

On Thursday, Aug. 8, Green Opportunities Kitchen Ready training program will host its latest Showcase Dinner highlighting the culinary skills of its most recent graduating class. The menu will include bruschetta, empanadas, skirt steak with chimichurri and churros among other items. Suggested donation is $10. Seating is first-come, first-served.

Dinner will be served at 5:30 and 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at the Arthur R. Edington Education & Career Center, 133 Livingston St. For details, visit avl.mx/6d4.

DIY sausage

Butchers Rob Jones and Matt Helms will lead students through a sausage making workshop on Thursday, Aug. 8, at The Chop Shop Butchery. The course will teach several techniques and offer tastings. Pisgah Brewing Co. will provide libations. Sausage will be available to take home that evening. Tickets are $85.

The workshop runs 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at The Chop Shop Butchery, 100 Charlotte St. To purchase tickets, visit avl.mx/6da.

Book signing at Hole

Local children’s book author Holly Myers will be at Hole Doughnuts on Friday, Aug. 9, signing copies of the second edition of her book Goodnight Asheville. Myers says fans of the work will discover additional businesses and landmarks featured in the latest edition, including shoutouts to Hole Doughnuts and the Asheville Tourists. As part of the book signing event, Hole will donate 50% of its daily sales to Sleep Tight Kids, a local nonprofit that provides newly purchased bedtime-related items for children in need. The event will also feature a raffle. Ticket prices were not available at press time. Prizes will include gift certificates and promotional items from Hole, The Hop, French Broad Food Co-Op and other local businesses featured in Myers’ book.

The book signing runs 5-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Hole Doughnuts, 168 Haywood Road. For more information on Sleep Tight Kids, visit avl.mx/6d5. For details on the book signing event, visit avl.mx/6d6.

Brews & Bears

Beers, ciders and bears — oh my! Brews & Bears returns to the WNC Nature Center Friday, Aug. 9, with drinks from Oskar Blues Brewery and Bold Rock Hard Cider. Food and dessert will be served by Appalachian Chic Food Truck and The Hop Ice Cream Cafe. Tickets are $10 for nonmembers and $8 for members. Children age 2 and younger enter for free. The event is rain or shine.

Brews and Bears runs 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at WNC Nature Center, 75 Gashes Creek Road. To learn more, visit avl.mx/6d7.

Breakfast pop-up at Sovereign Remedies

Sovereign Remedies recently began hosting a regular morning pop-up featuring baked goods from Old World Levain Bakery. Pastries and light bites from the West Asheville bakery are available 8 a.m.-2 p.m. weekdays along with specials from Sovereign Remedies’ chef Graham House. Coffee and morning cocktails will also be served. Sovereign Remedies continues to offer its regular weekend brunch services 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Sovereign Remedies is at 29 N. Market St. For more information on the latest breakfast pop-up, visit avl.mx/4yd.

Fresco Live Lunches

Haywood Street Congregation recently announced plans to extend its July series, Fresco Live Lunches, through August. Every Tuesday and Thursday community members are invited to spend their lunch hour in the congregation’s new pews, where they can watch and speak with artists as they work on the church’s fresco. Bring your own lunch or pre-order a boxed lunch from the congregation for $15 (Tuesdays only). Boxes include a wrap (meat or veggie), chips, fruit cup, dessert and bottled water. All proceeds support the production of the fresco.

Lunches are served 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in August at Haywood Street Congregation, 297 Haywood St. To pre-order your lunch, visit avl.mx/6d8.

Closed: Mojo Kitchen & Lounge

Mojo Kitchen & Lounge closed on July 28. In a Facebook post, owners A.J. Gregson and Autumn Pittman shared a farewell message that read: “Thank you! We are humbled by the love and support this town has shown us for the past 5 ½ years.” The couple will continue to operate Lil Mojo food truck and Black Bear BBQ in East Asheville.