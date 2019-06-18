Small bites: Noble Cider’s The Greenhouse opens on Rankin Avenue

On Friday, June 21, Noble Cider will celebrate the grand opening of its new downtown Asheville location, The Greenhouse. The 3,000-square-foot bistro/bar is inside the Tyler Building on Rankin Avenue. The site marks the first of two new locations for Noble Cider ⁠— the second, Creekside, is slated to open later this year in Brevard.

As its name suggests, The Greenhouse’s facade is composed primarily of glass, with a pair of giant roll-up doors that open onto the street. Inside, restored train depot windows divide the dining room and kitchen. Throughout the bistro, dusty pink and light green paint colors the walls, pillars and exposed air ducts. Tropical plants are also ubiquitous, with some hanging from the ceiling and others functioning as a living dividing wall.

“A midcentury tropical garden room is kind of what we’re going for,” says Noble Cider co-owner Trevor Baker.

Baker describes the menu as “high caliber … Michelin-inspired cuisine.” The kitchen is headed by his brother, chef Gavin Baker, whose previous culinary experience includes a stint at The Fat Duck in England.

Local ingredients will be a key feature, with plates like the Native 25, which highlights goods foraged within a 25-mile radius of the restaurant. Other items include smoke-roasted brisket, whole grilled bass and a wide range of vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options.

Along with dinner service Tuesday-Saturday, The Greenhouse will offer Sunday brunch. Light snacks and small plates will be served during the bistro’s afternoon hours. Special events and ticketed dinners, adds Baker, are being planned for the space as well.

“I like the fact that it’s like an oasis among concrete,” says Baker. “It’s a great building, a great location and a great place that people can still discover.”

Noble Cider’s The Greenhouse is slated to open Friday, June 21, at 49 Rankin Ave. Hours are Tuesday-Thursday, noon-10 p.m., Friday-Saturday, noon-11 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information, visit avl.mx/66l.

Summer feast at Princess Anne Hotel

The Princess Anne Hotel teams up with its North Asheville neighbor The Chop Shop Butchery for its latest dinner party. A Study of Summer will be a five-course, wine-paired meal prepared by the chef Amber Whitt. The menu will feature purple potato vichyssoise, bone marrow, tuna poke, New York strip steak and semifreddo. Wines include 2016 Mount Eden chardonnay, 2018 Bargemon rose, 2017 Elk Cove pinot gris, 2016 Calcu cabernet franc. Tickets are $100 and include tax but not gratuity. Vegetarian menu options are available upon advance request.

The dinner runs 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at the Princess Anne Hotel, 301 E. Chestnut St. For more information, visit avl.mx/65x.

SouthEast Crab Feast

Fish and chips, blue crab and snow crab legs will be available at the SouthEast Crab Festival on Saturday, June 22. Along with fresh seafood, the family-friendly event will feature live music. Seating is limited. Guests are welcome to bring their own chairs and table setup. Menu items will be seasoned, but guests are also invited to bring personal condiments. Coolers and large bags, however, are prohibited. Soda and water will be available for purchase. Tickets range from $10-$55.

The feast runs 1-3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at Carrier Park, 220 Amboy Road. To purchase tickets, visit avl.mx/65q.

Wilma Dykeman Riverway Outdoor Series

The Wilma Dykeman Legacy and RiverLink are teaming up for a free monthly summer series. The first event takes place Saturday, June 22, at the Boathouse at Smoky Park Supper Club. Guests will receive a complimentary light brunch prepared by Smoky Park Supper Club. While they snack on biscuits, pimento cheese, trout dip and seasonal fruit, participants will learn about the life of writer Wilma Dykeman as well as the history of the River Arts District and the current status of the Wilma Dykeman Riverway.

The event runs 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, June 22, at the Boathouse at Smoky Park Supper Club, 350 Riverside Drive. To learn more and for future dates, visit avl.mx/65r.

Mountain Jewish Festival returns

Agudas Israel Congregation is hosting its third annual Mountain Jewish Festival on Sunday, June 23. The event will feature live music, a sanctuary tour and homemade baked goods prepared in-house by the Balabusta Bakers. Highlights from the bake sale include mandel bread, hamantashen, rugalach, matzah ball chicken soup, kugel (noodle pudding) and challah bread. All who attend will receive a free guidebook, which features the history of the congregation, as well as a list of Jewish holidays and recipes. Admission is free.

The festival runs noon-4 p.m. Saturday, June 23, at Agudas Israel Congregation, 505 Glasgow Lane, Hendersonville. To learn more, visit avl.mx/65s.

Tour of White Labs Asheville

The French Broad Vignerons and guests will tour White Labs’ Asheville facility on Sunday, June 23, to learn about the science of fermentation. After the tour, participants are invited to dine together Dutch treat at the facility’s kitchen and taproom. Tour tickets are $8 for FBV members, $10 for nonmembers.

The tour begins at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 23, at White Labs, 172 S. Charlotte St. Registration closes at midnight, Friday, June 21. To purchase tickets, visit avl.mx/5yg.

Tickets for Chow Chow

Chow Chow: An Asheville Culinary Event is still a few months out, but tickets for its Sept. 12-15 seminars and workshops are now available. According to a press release, more than two dozen talks and tastings will take place throughout the four-day festival. The event will feature local and regional makers, bakers, brewers, roasters, chefs, authors and more. Tickets range from $15-$75.

For the full schedule and to purchase tickets, visit avl.mx/65t.