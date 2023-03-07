What’s new in food: Little D’s opens in North Asheville

When it came time to naming their latest restaurant — Little D’s — husband-and-wife team Owen and Mindi McGlynn turned to their 8-year-old daughter, Davis, for inspiration. The eatery’s location has a “quaint and charming vibe” just like their daughter, Mindi explains. “Davis’ aura is like a shy, tiny but mighty little bird.”

Located in North Asheville, the 2,000-square-foot space opened Feb. 23 and can seat up to 40 patrons. The cool blue interior is accented with golds, dark wood and a feather motif throughout. Along with dining options, the restaurant also offers a fully stocked cocktail bar.

Unlike their downtown restaurant, Asheville Proper, the McGlynns say they had local diners in mind when creating Little D’s.

“It’s no secret that Asheville is a tourist town and often caters to tourists,” says Mindi. “We wanted to create a place that was more for the local side of Asheville, where locals can escape the hustle and bustle of downtown and not have to worry about paying for parking.”

Owen, who is also the executive chef, says he is excited to offer small plates such as octopus, bone marrow and duck breast, as well as more vegetarian dishes. “It’s a good mix, offering lots of vegetable-forward dishes,” he says.

Community is important to the couple, who use local partnerships as much as possible. “I’m working with local purveyors and farmers, from beef to pork to vegetables,” says Owen. “These are relationships that I have built in the 12 years we’ve been here.”

Little D’s is at 252 Merrimon Ave. Dinner service runs Thursday through Monday beginning at 4 p.m. For more information, visit avl.mx/cgb.

Industry made

Asheville Food and Beverage United, a worker-led advocacy coalition for the local service industry, is holding the Asheville Industry Market at Ben’s Tune Up on Monday, March 20, 1 – 7 p.m. The event, which is both kid- and dog-friendly, will feature entertainment and handmade items by area food and beverage workers.

“The inspiration behind this event is to give them their spotlight, to show off their craft and support the local industry,” says event organizer Claire Parmele. “We have a lot of F&B workers that go unrecognized and underappreciated. I want to flip the script and build an event based on our togetherness, community and appreciation.”

Parmele, who is employed at Ben’s Tune Up, says that she expects 25 vendors selling wares from handcrafted jewelry to pet accessories. The event will also include local purveyors Rowan Coffee and Back Porch Baking Co., a live mentalist, comedy acts and a photo booth.

“I want this market to be the first of many markets we hold to showcase these amazing people’s talents because we are more than our occupation,” says Parmele.

Ben’s Tune Up is at 195 Hilliard Ave. For more information, visit avl.mx/cg2.

Una gran apertura

New food truck Guajiro Cuban Comfort Food will celebrate its grand opening Saturday, March 18, noon-6 p.m. at its permanent location outside the Asheville Cotton Mill Studios in the River Arts District. The event will feature authentic Cuban cuisine, from the Cubano sandwich to Cuban pastries and coffee. The celebration will also include live music, dominoes games and cigars available for purchase. An after-party with house music and tribal drumming takes place at Great Wild Nowhere, located inside the Cotton Mill Studios, at 8 p.m.

The owner, Christian Barroso, is a second-generation Cuban American who grew up learning how to cook dishes with his grandmother. In Cuba, the word “guajiro” refers to a farmer, rural person or agricultural worker — a profession held by Barroso’s great-grandfather, who grew sugarcane in Cuba.

Guajiro is at 122 Riverside Drive. The food truck will be open daily 8 a.m.-4 p.m., closed Wednesday. For more information, visit avl.mx/cg9.

Pancake Mondays

Session cafe and bar, located inside Citizen Vinyl, recently announced new hours and menu items. The cafe is now open 9 a.m.-3 p.m. daily, offering breakfast and coffee for downtown workers and visitors. Breakfast will be served all day, with Mondays deemed Pancake Mondays.

New menu items include a chicken salad melt and French dip sliders, as well as a rotation of seasonal cocktails.

Session is at 14 O. Henry Ave. For more information, visit avl.mx/9hy.

A permanent home

The team at Mills River Farm Market is asking for help. On Thursday, March 9, supporters of the market are encouraged to put on yellow shirts and attend the Mills River Town Council meeting at 6:30 p.m., when market organizers will ask for 2 acres of land to house a permanent market. The land, a recent purchase by the town, is attached to Mills River Park.

“Having this location for a farm market would help the Mills River Farm Market by giving it stability into the future, plenty of room to add new vendors, space for storage, ability to grow the educational programs currently in place and a chance to dream big for our community,” the team states in a press release.

Mills River Farm Market is currently operating as a tailgate market at Mills River School on Saturdays, May through October.

Mills River Town Hall is at 124 Town Center in Mills River. For more information, visit avl.mx/cg7.

Brew-hiking

Brevard’s Nero Coffee is offering guided hikes to waterfalls, where participants will learn how to brew coffee in the outdoors. Created by Katlyn Mobley, Nero offers hikes of various lengths and difficulties, all including coffee.

“We are more than just a guide service,” says Mobley in a press release. “We work hard to create experiences that slow life down a bit so you can really enjoy a nice morning in the mountains.”

For more information, visit avl.mx/cga.