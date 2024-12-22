Year in Review: Jason Mogen on the essential role the North Asheville Tailgate Market plays in nurturing the community

Founded in 1980, the North Asheville Tailgate Market (NATM) has moved around quite a bit in the last year — bouncing back and forth between parking lots at UNC Asheville in the first half of the year and later relocating to the former Stein Mart in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Helene. Finally, in November, NATM returned to UNCA.

Xpress caught up with the market’s executive director, Jason Mogen, to discuss the nomadic year.

Xpress: How did the market’s change of locations over the summer ultimately impact attendance and the vendors?

Mogen: The North Asheville Tailgate Market doesn’t collect attendance data, and vendors aren’t asked to report market earnings to market staff. We’re grateful that the market continues to operate at UNC Asheville.

How were the market and its vendors affected by Helene, and what are some challenges that remain as the area recovers?

We’re lucky that NATM was able to resume operations as quickly as it did. Vendors and the market lost two weekends as we sought a temporary location. The impact on vendors was widespread: Bakers were unable to operate without electricity and water; Green Toe Ground and Ivy Creek Family Farm were devastated and are still recovering; several other farms have ended their season early or taken time away to harvest more produce; and businesses, including Goddess Ghee, Blue Ridge Mountain Creamery and Asheville Tea Co., had extensive damage to their facilities.

Our vendors have been generous and resilient: Dry Ridge Farm and Good Wheel Farm launched egg donations; Black Trumpet Farm worked with The Farm Connection and other local farmers to get their produce into the hands of volunteer chefs cooking meals in the area; and many vendors reduced their prices for customers in need. Our local businesses still need support rebuilding their infrastructure, returning their infrastructure to normal and recovering revenue lost during fall foliage season.

What was the most impactful conversation you had with either a vendor or a customer at one of this year’s markets, and what made it standout?

When we announced the market’s return after Helene, a market regular reached out to share some kind words. NATM is where she gets most of her produce: It’s her community space and Saturday morning ritual. In the weeks since, our neighbors have asked after our farmers, bakers, producers and craftspeople by name, wondering how they fared, if they were healthy and safe, and if they needed more support.

Our market is home to so many, built on the connections our vendors make with the North Asheville community. The hugs and tears at the first few markets were overwhelming. While we were rushing to find a temporary home, one of our farmers reminded me “food is essential,” hopeful that a community partner would quickly emerge to support the market. Having witnessed the joy from reconnection and the gratitude for something as fundamental as fresh produce and food, those words will stay with me for a long time.