Power Pursuit: Is WNC ready for the coming electric vehicle surge?
Volume
29/ Issue
36
Cover Design Credit:Scott Southwick
Cover Photography Credit:iStock
In environmentally conscious Buncombe County, electric vehicle ownership is high and growing by the day. But does the region have enough publicly available charging stations to keep up as more and more people take the EV plunge?
arts
Four of a Kind: Janice Gouldthorpe talks local glass arts sceneThe NCGC executive director talks the art nonprofit's expansion and the local glass scene.
Around Town: Brevard woman wants to share her mother’s poetry with young poetsA Brevard woman is giving away poetry books written by her mother, an award-winning poet. Plus, the Coda Festival returns to Montreat College, an Asheville rapper releases a fantasy novel…
food
What’s new in food: Hiking for Hunger heads westCouple prepares to conquer the Pacific Crest Trail to raise money for MANNA FoodBank. Plus, farmers markets open for the season; Pop Bubble Tea highlights Asian culture; and more.
news
Council seeks freeze on residential water feesResidential customers pay higher rates for water than do commercial or industrial water consumers — $4.77 and $4.20 per cubic foot for single-family and multi-family housing, respectively, compared to as…
BCTDA forecasts higher net income stream in 2024, to the benefit of county coffersThe TDA is on track to pull in $37.6 million next fiscal year, slightly more than this year’s projected $37 million.