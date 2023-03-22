Strike a Pose: In the face of hostility, local drag scene stands tall

Volume
29
/ Issue
34
March 22, 2023

ONLINE VERSION

Cover Design Credit:

Scott Southwick

Cover Photography Credit:

Courtesy of Asheville Drag Brunch
The local and national climate for drag queens and kings feels especially fraught. Events are protested, and in Tennessee performances on public property are now banned. But despite these challenges, the Asheville drag community continues to host events practically every day. And many of these performances benefit communities in need.

arts

food

news