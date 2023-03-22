Strike a Pose: In the face of hostility, local drag scene stands tall
Volume
29/ Issue
34
Cover Design Credit:Scott Southwick
Cover Photography Credit:Courtesy of Asheville Drag Brunch
The local and national climate for drag queens and kings feels especially fraught. Events are protested, and in Tennessee performances on public property are now banned. But despite these challenges, the Asheville drag community continues to host events practically every day. And many of these performances benefit communities in need.
arts
Around Town: Concert honors Doc Watson’s 100th birthdayThe Diana Wortham Theatre will host a concert celebrating Doc Watson's 100th birthday. Plus, Eblen Charities gives away prom dresses and AVL Clothing Swap raises money for reproductive rights.
food
What’s new in food: Rabbit Hole at Sunny Point Café opensSunny Point Café's annex opens in West Asheville. Also, Mayfel's reopens under new ownership; Asheville Beauty Academy hosts Women's History Month Wine Dinner; and more!
news
Council approves up to $20M for McCormick FieldAttendees at baseball games may pick up part of the tab for the McCormick Field improvements through a new 50-cent “facility fee” to be added to each ticket.
Compared to 8 other districts, pay-to-cost-of-living gap highest in AshevilleA local teachers group presented a grim picture to the Asheville City Board of Education on March 14 illustrating that Asheville teachers are paid less but face a higher cost…