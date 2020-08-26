They’re coming: Climate change drives homebuyers to WNC
Volume
27/ Issue
4
Cover Design Credit:Scott Southwick
Cover Photography Credit:Getty Images
Climate migrants may well be the newest category of transplants flocking to Western North Carolina. In this week’s special Real Estate issue, Xpress looks at that possibility, as well as exploring our booming real estate market, a projected surge of evictions, how homeowners are rethinking their cooking spaces and more.
arts
A&E roundup: Bostic celebrates new book, Flood Gallery showThe Fairview-based artist examines women's roles in society; plus information on upcoming works, contests and the return of movie theater popcorn.
news
Vance Monument Task Force gets to workPer the joint city and county resolution that established the group, a “recommendation regarding the removal and/or repurposing of the Vance Monument" must be delivered to Asheville City Council and…
One Buncombe Fund distributes over $1.3M in COVID-19 reliefNearly 1,050 households have received over $453,000 in emergency assistance from the fund for necessities such as housing, utilities and transportation. And roughly $853,000 has been loaned to 92 area…