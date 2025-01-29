Nurse’s compassion honored by AdventHealth 

AdventHealth Hendersonville recently chose registered nurse Ashely Culbertson as the latest winner of its DAISY Award for the compassion she showed to a critically ill patient in the intensive care unit. A young, non-English-speaking patient was battling a critical case of COVID-19. Culbertson patiently communicated in spite of the language barrier and explained the patient’s medical conditions in terms she could understand. She gently prepared the patient to be intubated and preemptively arranged health care power of attorney, ensuring the patient would have someone to make decisions on her behalf when she could not.

“If it had been my daughter in this situation, I would be incredibly overwhelmed with the gratitude for a nurse like Ashley to take care of my daughter in the worst moment of her life and ensure that her emotional and medical needs were met with kindness in my absence,” registered nurse Kim Carver, manager of the float pool and administrative house supervisors, said in a media release. “Nursing is truly a calling in Ashley’s life.”

ABCCM Dental Clinic reopens

The ABCCM Dental Clinic reopened Jan. 10 at 155 Livingston St. Part of ABCCM’s Medical Ministry, the dental clinic serves those without insurance of any kind. The ministry provides urgent care, medication assistance and crisis dental care to nearly 4,000 Buncombe County adults between the ages of 18 and 65. For information, call 828-259-5339.

Mental health providers offer sliding scales post-Helene

To help meet the critical need for mental health care in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Helene, the National Association of Social Workers North Carolina has partnered with the N.C. Psychological Association, N.C. Psychiatric Association, National Register of Health Service Psychologists, N.C. Association of Marriage and Family Therapy and Licensed Clinical Counselors of North Carolina to compile a list of mental health providers willing to offer free or sliding-scale fees for individuals affected by the storm. Info: avl.mx/eg3

Alzheimer’s groups plan advocacy day

Tuesday, Feb. 11, is 2025 N.C. Alzheimer’s Advocacy Day, and the Western North Carolina Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association is urging advocates to convene in Raleigh to support the fight against Alzheimer’s disease. The event takes place 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m., beginning at the First Baptist Church of Raleigh, 99 N. Salisbury St. Attendees will learn about the legislative process, meet face to face with elected officials, share personal stories with key decision-makers and bring awareness to the importance of the Alzheimer’s Association’s public policy priorities. The event is free, but registration is requested. Info: avl.mx/eg4 or 800-272-3900

Space combines climbing and work

Cultivate Climbing and Hatchworks Coworking on Jan. 1 unveiled The Boardroom, a fitness, wellness and remote-work facility at 45 S. French Broad Ave. A ribbon-cutting is scheduled for 4 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 30, featuring light bites, beer and wine. The new space replaces Cultivate Climbing’s former location on Amboy Road, which was damaged by Tropical Storm Helene.

Home health service opens in Arden

In November, Western North Carolina residents Jon and Kristi Campbell opened Right at Home, a home health care service franchise for seniors and disabled adults. Available services include specialty, companion and personal care. The Campbells have owned a similar service in Tampa, Fla., for 20 years. The latest office is at 1904 Brevard Road, Arden. Info: 828-344-6134.

Veterans health portal to change

On Friday, Jan. 31, the Veterans Administration will discontinue its MyHealtheVet option that veterans use to access their online health portal. Users will need to create either a Login.gov or an ID.me account before the deadline. Over 28,600 veterans use this health portal, and about 30% still need to create an account to comply with the changes. Info: avl.mx/egv

Insurance enrollment extended

Residents of areas affected by Tropical Storm Helene have until Sunday, Feb. 16, to enroll in 2025 Affordable Care Act health insurance through the HealthCare.gov Marketplace. Free help understanding options and signing up is available through Pisgah Legal Services, a local nonprofit. Consumers enrolling in a plan on HealthCare.gov (for Spanish-speakers: Cuidadodesalud.gov) are guaranteed to receive comprehensive coverage and cannot be denied coverage based on preexisting conditions. All plans cover essential benefits, including doctor and hospital visits, prescription drugs, mental health treatment and maternity care.