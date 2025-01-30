Beyond the dais: Running the hills of the East End with Vice Mayor Antanette Mosley

As part of Xpress‘ annual Wellness Issue series, we reached out to the members of Asheville City Council and the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners to share their approaches to managing their physical and mental health. Not all elected officials were available.

Below is our conversation with Vice Mayor Antanette Mosley.

Xpress: What is your go-to exercise? And, if applicable, where in Buncombe County do you like to do it?

Mosley: I’m an early riser, typically waking up between 4:30 and 5 a.m. each day to start my exercise routine. I usually begin with a stationary bike session to get my heart rate up, followed by resistance training at least three times a week. Most of my workouts are at home, which allows me to stay consistent despite a busy schedule.

During the pandemic, I found myself embracing the hills of the East End neighborhood — walking and running them became a great way to clear my mind while getting a good workout in. Another one of my favorite spots, especially in the fall, is Beaver Lake. There’s something about walking around the lake amid the changing leaves that makes it not only a great workout but also a restorative experience. Exercise has always been an important part of my routine, and it’s something I prioritize for both my physical and mental well-being.

On days when you need to mentally unwind, is there a spot in our city that you gravitate to? Why?

Yes, there’s a hidden nook near downtown that I’ve always been drawn to. It offers a beautiful view of the mountains in the distance, and it’s one of those places that feels peaceful and away from the hustle and bustle. I use to visit this spot as a kid, and there’s something nostalgic about it for me. It’s like a little secret of Asheville — quiet, serene and offering a sense of connection to nature. Whenever I need to clear my mind and recharge, I find myself returning to that place. It’s a location that reminds me of the simplicity and beauty of Asheville, and it’s a great place to center myself amid a busy day.

What song gets you most energized (whether it’s for a workout session or a Council meeting)?

I’m too much of a music lover to pick just one song — it really depends on the mood I’m in. Prince is my all-time favorite artist, and his music always gives me energy and inspiration. I tend to gravitate toward ’70s, ’80s and ’90s R&B a lot — it’s what I grew up with, and there’s something about those grooves that really gets me moving. Lately, though, I’ve been listening to a lot of Beyoncé. Her music has that powerful, empowering vibe that helps me get in the zone, whether I’m working out or heading into a Council meeting. Her energy and confidence are contagious, and it’s hard not to feel motivated when she’s on.