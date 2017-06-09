Video release: “Going West (Asheville 28806)” by Jr. James & The Late Guitar

Local musician James Gardner, aka Jr. James, recently released the video for his song “Going West (Asheville 28806)” — a film filled with West Asheville locales and flavor. The video captures the neighborhood’s still slightly seedy (if all-too-quickly being spiffed up) atmosphere and sets its traffic and bustle to the beat of James’ steady-pulsing travel (both in the physical and psychological senses) song.

“Going West” is from the album Optismet.

The video was directed and shot by Jr. James and Nancy Alenier.