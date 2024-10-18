Buncombe County Schools to reopen to students Oct. 25

Four weeks after Tropical Storm Helene ravaged Western North Carolina, the region’s largest school district is set to reopen to students on Friday, Oct. 25.

All 45 of the district’s schools now have nonpotable water, power and internet service, Buncombe County Schools (BCS) Superintendent Rob Jackson told the Board of Education at an emergency meeting Oct. 18.

“I am amazed at the work that’s been done in the last week. I can’t imagine being any more proud of the group of people that have worked to make this happen,” said board member Kim Plemmons.

District schools will operate on a two-hour delay from Friday, Oct. 25, through Friday, Nov. 1, partially to allow bus drivers to avoid transporting students in the dark. The district will return to regular school hours on Monday, Nov. 4, after daylight saving time ends on Sunday, Nov. 3. Thursday, Oct. 31, will no longer be an early-release day as planned at the beginning of the year.

Jackson asked teachers and all district staff, including bus drivers and nutrition workers, to return to work Wednesday, Oct. 23. If employees cannot return on that day based on personal circumstances, they should reach out to their principal and the district will work with them on a case-by-case basis, Jackson said.

Two planning days without students will allow teachers to adjust their curriculum calendars and bus drivers to learn new routes due to compromised and closed roads, Jackson noted. As always, the schools will provide free breakfast and lunch for all students, although Jackson acknowledged the menu will be different since many schools don’t have drinking water.

BCS is leading the effort to bring bottled water to all area public schools, including Asheville City Schools and charters in Buncombe County, Jackson said. In BCS, 34,000 gallons of drinkable water are needed to supply the 36 schools that still don’t have potable water, Jackson said.

Board member Amy Churchill said she initially thought the district should wait to restart on Monday, Oct. 28, but acknowledged the value that a “no pressure” school day on Friday would have for students and staff that have been through so much in the aftermath of Helene.