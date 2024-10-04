Ongoing updates on donation sites in Western North Carolina – Friday, Oct. 4

LOCATIONS:
Farmers Market @ 570 Brevard Road Asheville, NC 28806 – MANNA DISTRIBUTION SITE
**Please note that donation hours differ from distribution hours**
MANNA will be accepting specific food, water, and supply donations from corporations, grocery stores, vendors, and individuals with extra resources to give. Items in need include Shelf-stable food (pop-top cans preferred, not requiring a can opener), bottled water, baby and toddler formula and food and Diapers
- Farmers Market @ 570 Brevard Road Asheville, NC 28806
- Dates: October 2-5, 2024
- Donation Hours: 8:00 AM – 12:00 p.m.
- Distribution Hours: 1:00 PM – 4:00 p.m.
Harrah’s Cherokee Center
The City of Asheville, partnering with United Way, has opened a new donation drop-off site for individuals and groups wanting to help during this crisis.The site can accept small donations, including water, nonperishable food, personal care items, infant care, pet food supplies, disposable plates and utensils, clothing, and cleaning supplies, including buckets. However, it cannot accept anything requiring refrigeration or flammable liquids.
Donation Drop-off Site: Harrah’s Cherokee Center 87 Haywood Street, at the front door
Hours and Days of Operation: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., seven days a week
Henderson County
Henderson County’s donation drop-off site at 118 McAbee Court, Flat Rock, NC 28731 continues to accept donations. One item we do not need currently is diapers. Non-perishable food items are a major need, especially meal-type canned goods. We also need cleaning supplies, tarps, plasticware, paper plates, cups, flashlights and batteries. We are not accepting perishable food or new/used clothing items at this time. This site is for donation drop offs only. Visit www.visithendersonvillenc.org/helene-relief for a full list of accepted items, donation information
ORGANIZATIONS:
Bounty & Soul, Black Mountain. Accepting monetary donations. https://bountyandsoul.org
