Xpress takes home eight awards from NC Press Association

The hardware may have been virtual, but the accolades were real as the N.C. Press Association announced the winners of its 2020 contest on Feb. 26. Mountain Xpress came away with eight honors in Division C, which includes North Carolina’s largest weekly newspapers.

The paper’s staff as a collective received three awards, including first place for appearance and design. The 2020 Field Guide to Asheville, a new print offering aimed at visitors to the community, earned second place for niche publication, while the 2020 general election voter guide — which received significant funding support from the community — bagged third place for public service.

Xpress’ most decorated staffer was graphic designer Olivia Urban, who nabbed three awards for her work on local advertisements. Editorial cartoonist Brent Brown earned a second-place nod in the illustration category for his pandemic-related cover from April, “The New Normal.”

And Daniel Walton, the paper’s assistant editor, took home first place in the feature reporting category for “Head for the hills: Climate migration could bring influx to WNC.” The story analyzed how extreme weather and sea level rise driven by climate change could stress the area’s already-burdened real estate market.

The full list of NCPA award winners is available at avl.mx/93f.