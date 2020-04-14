Letter: A plea from the owners of an Asheville restaurant

This is one of the most difficult letters we’ve ever had to write, in part because we’re not used to asking for help. We’re used to finding our own way, navigating the dark waters of uncertainty with a spirit of adventure, an understanding that this, too, shall pass and that tomorrow is a new day filled with new opportunity. We are entrepreneurs; we are the lifeblood of our communities. We saw possibility where most people saw a mess, a run-down building, an old gas station, an empty warehouse, an eyesore. We had a dream for a better life for ourselves, and we built it block by block, piece by piece, pushing through the seemingly impossible with a spirit of fortitude. It’s hard, tireless, often thankless work. Sleepless nights and quiet fears give rise to endless daily challenges, obstacles and hurdles. We’re used to the chaos of a busy Friday night, or the plumbing failing at the worst possible moment, or the walk-in giving up during the rush on a Saturday, or people not showing up for their shifts. As restaurant owners, we’ve seen and heard just about everything. And when it comes down to it, we slap on a smile, roll up our sleeves and figure it out, one way or another.
But nothing could have prepared us for this. We’ve never seen anything like it in our lifetime.
On March 17, we were forced to close our doors to the public. It was St. Patrick’s Day, which is a big day for most restaurants. Winters are slow in this business, especially in a tourist town like ours. St. Paddy’s Day is our big hoorah as we climb out of the winter hole we’ve sunk into and start to finally see an increase in revenue heading into the busy spring and summer months. We plan weeks ahead for the big event — ordering extra beer, wine, liquor and special menu items, spending extra time and money on prep to get people in the door.
But this year, it was all in vain. We had about six hours after receiving the mandatory shutdown order from the governor to figure out how to shift our entire business model from a full-service restaurant and bar to a takeout-only operation. This was an easier transition for some than others. As a barbecue restaurant, we already did a good amount of takeout. We pushed hard for third-party deliveries and contact-free curbside pickup. We pulled our food truck out of storage, which we had been planning to sell in order to give us a boost coming out of the long winter months, but now it had become our lifeline.
We laid off our entire front-of-house staff in one day. By the end of the week, 90% of our staff was out of a job, laid off in the hopes that they would return when this whole thing blew over. But it isn’t blowing over. A two-week stay-at-home order turned into a six-week stay-at-home order, and now that seems like just a pipe dream, too. We cannot reopen our doors at the end of April, or maybe even the end of May or maybe even the end of June. Everything is entirely uncertain for us, for our employees and for our industry throughout the country and throughout the world.
It may be surprising for some to learn that restaurants — even very busy, high-end ones — largely operate on a week-by-week, month-to-month basis. The money we make this month pays the bills from last month. The money we make this week pays our employees next week. We have small profit margins because, among other things, we employ a disproportionate number of employees compared to the revenue we are bringing in.
Everything is expensive for restaurants, but especially for independent restaurants, which source ingredients locally and spend extra time on prep in order to elevate our menu items for a memorable experience that sets us apart and keeps people coming back. Money flows in, and it flows right back out into our community. Produce suppliers, food purveyors, local farms, linen services, bakeries, knife-sharpeners, restaurant supply stores — the list goes on and on — and we support them all. Not to mention our servers, bartenders, kitchen staff, hosts, dishwashers, managers and all of their respective families. The economic supply chain we directly or indirectly support has been completely disrupted from the top to the bottom.
You may be thinking to yourself: Isn’t there help out there? From the government? Well, yes and no. The entire small-business community of the entire United States of America is vying for a very limited amount of resources. Hair salons, nail salons, tanning salons, tattoo parlors, retail shops, bars and restaurants are all in the same boat. We are frantically applying for loans, which means running numerous “hard checks” on our credit scores, which has an adverse effect, even under these emergency circumstances.
If we seem desperate, that’s because we are. Our sales have been slashed 90%-100% in some cases. Our cash flow has been completely cut off at the source. Where there once was a rushing river, there is now just the drip, drip, drip of a leaky faucet coming in. And the bills are still due. We pay massive amounts in taxes each month. We pay massive amounts in rent. Our landlord isn’t cutting us a break just because our income has all but ceased to exist. We are emptying our bank accounts on payroll and auto drafts and bills that must be paid, deposits that must be returned from our canceled catering events, and everything in between. We cut our menu down to a fraction of what it once was because we can’t afford to pay for the labor to make the things on our menu that our community has come to know and love.
One month from today will be our five-year business anniversary. You may or may not know, but most restaurants take at least five years to become profitable. Until then, we’re just maintaining and maneuvering; we’re just staying afloat. We’ve seen hard times, and we’ve seen good times, but mostly, running a restaurant feels like a long line of “kick ’em while they’re down.” Murphy’s law very much applies to our business model. And that’s just the way it is. Most of us didn’t get into this business to get rich. We just wanted to get by, and for many of us, the restaurant business is all we’ve ever known.
There’s a lot of heart in this industry. There’s a lot of soul. We put our team first, many of whom have become like family. We are giving. We donate what we can, when we can, to various charities and community fundraisers and the like. This may give people the impression that we have a lot to give, but the truth is, we don’t. We give because we care. We give because we know that without the support of our community, we would not exist. We put every resource, every ounce of energy we have, every last dollar and dime into the making of our small business.
And right now, we are watching all of our hard work, sacrifices and resources slip right through our hands, helpless to do anything about it. Our walk-ins are empty. Our shelves are cleared. We are back to basics and absolute bare necessity survival mode, but we won’t last this way for much longer. We need help. We are pleading with the city of Asheville, with Buncombe County and with the state of North Carolina to provide us with some relief and some assistance. We are the charity cases now.
As an industry, we don’t have a voice. We don’t have representation. There are no lobbyists working on our behalf in Washington. We have no unions or safety nets to speak of. We are — now, more than ever — completely on our own, lacking the resources and funds to continue on, surveying the massive damage caused to our businesses through no fault of our own. Even looking forward to “after” (if there is an after), we must move forward always with COVID-19 in mind. When your business model is “bringing people together,” how do you survive a pandemic that requires everyone to stay apart?
Of course, we see the bigger picture. We want our employees and our community to be safe and to stay healthy. We want to be a part of the solution. We want to help. As lifelong hospitality industry workers, it is quite literally what we do. We are humbled by this sudden disruption to our livelihoods. We are scared that we may not come through this crisis to the other side. We are your neighbors, your friends, your families, and we are suffering. We are clamoring just to get back to square one, to get to a place where the best we can hope for is to start all over again. Our credit cards maxed out, our bank accounts empty — a very real “if you had it to do all over again, would you?” type of ultimatum, with implications that will shake the entire economy as we know it without intervention.
And the answer is: Yes, we would do it all again. We will. We must. But we need help. This is a natural disaster, an unforeseen catastrophe. We are devastated, but we are resilient. Please, please do something. We are more than willing to put in the work, but our resources are depleted. This is our distress call, and the time for action is now.
Thank you for your time and attention to this pressing matter.
— Jeff and Stephanie Barcelona
Owners of Bonfire BBQ
West Asheville
Editor’s note: The owners add that, while they do not speak for all restaurants, they believe “most of us are in the same boat.”
A lot of others in Aville are in the same boat. Restaurant owners can now see how they were used by this “city” a means to attract tourists. Where that money has/had gone is not available…but we can guess. Sorry for you guys. Hope you get some semblance of compassion, and in a generous amount.
How about we divert the Asheville tourism budget to give checks to local businesses that make the city worthwhile?
Tourism generated $199.1 million in state and local revenues in 2017.
In total, tourism generates $53 million in property taxes – 16% of the total property tax for Buncombe County and 1/3 of the total for the City of Asheville.
City of Asheville: $27.9 million total, $20.6 million property tax and $6.2 million sales tax.
Buncombe County: $63.1 million total, $32.4 million property tax and $28.7 million sales tax.
State of North Carolina: $108.2 million total, including $73.7 million of sales tax.
Open anyways in defiance of the order. We cannot keep the economy closed. Civil disobedience!
Right. Because profit is always more important than human life!
I do believe they are open. Their dining areas are closed.
Maybe if NC eased the open container law for the duration of the quarantine/pandemic ?
Ahh… yes! The libertarian approach to a public health crisis: “Do not interfere with my God given right to spread an infectious disease to unsuspecting others because it limits my own distorted, self-absorbed notions of freedom.”
I love my Bonfire family so much, and I really am trying to help as much as one unemployed girl can for sure. I started going more because my best friend worked there, but it has truly been my home on Tuesday nights for over a year now. Outstanding food, wonderful conversations and so much more. Sending a lotta love from this direction. <3 <3 <3 <3
Is there any way to even temporarily modify your business model so that the local folks who believe in your business can somehow assist with cash? I can only speak for myself, but if I had some cash to spare, I’d be more than willing to donate it to an organization to give to local businesses if I could receive goods and services for a reduced price in the future…. much like those coupon books for local businesses.
Yes great idea at The Local Joint we give cash coupons for future visits!
Article good intent bit you do have some representation if you choose the NRA. https://www.restaurant.org/Home
Why has the Buncombe County Tourism and Development Authority NOT asked Governor Cooper to lift statutory restrictions on how their $12 Million can be spent? Other counties across the country are doing this. Why not the TDA? They have donated a very piddly 3% of their 2020 Advertising Budget to the One Buncombe Fund.
Brooke,
The Governor doesn’t have the authority to reallocate TDA even if they asked him to. The legislature has to modify the terms.
We at Bliss Beauty Bar are feeling the same. We are a little under a year old invested all we had to completely rebuild a Salon. We were notified on 3/17 @ 3:02PM that we had to lock doors @ 5PM. Not one of us have seen any unemployment, no word on SBA loan, nothing. And that’s the hardest part. Is no answers. No reopen date, nothing.
I have been in this business for 20 years. And have never experienced anything like this! Prayers to all Small Businesses.
This place does not have great barbcue. Suck it up and have better food and they would have more money coming in.
Kick em while they’re down, that’s the spirit we all need right now! Obviously their bbq is good if they’ve been able to survive in this competitive market for 5 years. What have you created? What’s your business?
We LOVE Bonfire. Keep it to yourself, seriously.
Classy, Brian. Real classy. Not the time, man.
Writing that comment was the largest waste of human energy I’ve seen all day.
Poor poor Brian, bless it. Do us all a favor and stay home! Based of that comment you clearly don’t get it and no one in our business wants your money.
This letter could’ve been written by any food or drinking establishment, small retail shop, or service business that involves human contact. We are experiencing a complete economic catastrophe, and I don’t see how many of us are going to pull through this without a radical re-imagining of what the economy is, and who it serves. We are going to have to have a huge pause in our economy, until there are systems in place to protect all of us. We can say goodbye to the lives we had, at least for a year or more. That’s a hard reality. Your restaurant may have to close, many will. But food still must be made, and consumed. Perhaps you should rethink the use of the space and consider a pantry, food co-op, donation based, etc. Also, we all need to rethink what money is. We have skills and services to offer and need to amp up bartering exchanges so we all don’t end up rioting in the streets. At some point there will be a vaccine, or a stop gap treatment. Until then, accept that life as we knew it is over, but we will make it through this. And hopefully, we will then address the issues of health disparity, wealth disparity and climate change. And hopefully we will have a President, and politicians that address our real needs, and not those of some lobbyist-driven industry like tourism.
i continue to maintain that Tourism is not a sustainable form of economy.
As of today, NC has 5,024 cases and 108 deaths out of a population of almost 11 million and no telling how many transients and folks who fled from other states…..and the majority of NC’s 100 counties have 10 or fewer cases and 1 or 0 deaths. Yet Mr. Cooper wants to tighten it up further and keep everything shut down for longer.
Some Governors and civic leaders now want to go a step further and dictate what constitutes “essential items” that can be bought and sold besides food, medicine and terlet paper.
That frankly appears to be someone’s inner Mussolini running amok….
Philip, did you not take high school biology? Maybe you just didn’t pay attention. The reason we have so few cases is because Cooper took such drastic measures. Look at the WLOS story about the infected person who was working at the Lowes in Murphy….want to guess how many people they infected? Biology doesn’t care about your extremist political views.
Ah yes, Of course. I should have known better. But, as avoidance of exposure does not afford immunity, and if this virus is as aggressively contagious as they say, then it is likely we’ll see another spike or curve when restrictions are eased up. Or when the virus mutates as it will. COVID-19 is “A” coronavirus, not “THE” coronavirus. Same family of bugs as the common cold, which has plagued humankind for centuries. I am not a scientist or a physician, but I can read. It will be interesting to see if all this will eventually result in a vaccine for the cold as well…. and if we will shut down the country every time this thing resurfaces.
A big reason why the cases have been as low as they have been in NC is BECAUSE of the shut down. Opening things up too soon will result in an explosion of cases that will overwhelm the hospitals and medical system.
Again – if it is as aggressively contagious as they say, and if it is in a continuing state of mutation as most viruses are, when is “too soon”?? Shutter everything until the virus is “eradicated”? Just like we’ve “eradicated” the Cold and Flu? Surrender constitutionally guaranteed liberties every time folks get sick?
One item of interest is California…as of this morning, they have reported 25,777 cases and 789 deaths from COVID-19. CA reported their first case on 26 January. New York, on the other hand, has 202,392 cases and 13,303 deaths and their first case was reported on 1 March.
While I understand that there are some vast differences in the two – in geography, demographics and climate – and the NYC subway system and general living arrangements contributed to a faster spread, it seems that there would still not be such a vast difference. I think it may be due to the fact that CA is a major port of entry for Asian travelers whether by air or sea – and it hit CA shortly after it broke out in China, and a number of citizens have accidentally acquired herd immunity. Just a theory – but interesting to consider.
And there are other physicians and scientists with other opinions and observations besides Dr. Fauci and the WHO. There are undoubtedly some holes in this one – but I don’t hold a chair for epidemiology and public health at Stanford… again, worth reading:
https://www.statnews.com/2020/03/17/a-fiasco-in-the-making-as-the-coronavirus-pandemic-takes-hold-we-are-making-decisions-without-reliable-data/?fbclid=IwAR1PJFHjfZLIVS_bN8aA0VuLKFSs6-mVj-WUKiXu6WfKaulQz_KX9agLJC4
California was the first state to issue a shelter in place order on March 19th.
New York probably had earlier cases, but they probably weren’t diagnosed.
Also a lot of the New York cases came from Europe.
Way too long. They should have already applied for the benefits available to small businesses through stimulus programs. No one wants any businesses to close but get hopping to apply for those benefits
Really? Idk what your perspective is, but if you’re thinking that funds were just readily available weeks ago, you’re wrong… I can connect you with literally thousands of small business owners who are in despair. Join any of the Facebook groups focused on sba loans…it is DEPRESSING. Aaaand we have yet to see the real fallout. The real fallout comes 2-3 months from now, when the dust has theoretically settled. These business owners are only acting in desperation now because they know what is inevitable without immediate relief. I promise you that you will personally be affected by the closing of many small businesses… our city, our world, will never be the same.
Bonfire is one of the great examples of a local institution that was created by people that have put their heart and soul into making Asheville a better place for them being here. Seeing all of the pain and suffering caused by this pandemic is heartbreaking. Or country is protecting the wealthy at the expense of those of us who build our communities.