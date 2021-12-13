Letter: Animal rescue groups have big impact on WNC

I would like to commend Mountain Xpress for a great animal edition! The way each animal welfare organization pivoted and flexed during COVID in order to continue to save animals’ lives is certainly something to applaud [“Pandemic Perplexity: How Local Animal Shelters Are Surviving COVID,” Nov. 10, Xpress].
Our community is fortunate to have so many impactful groups working on behalf of animals, as the need for help is large in Western North Carolina. It takes all of us working together to create a kinder world for animals. Combined, Asheville Humane Society, Brother Wolf Animal Rescue, the Blue Ridge Humane Society and other critical partners save thousands of lives in this community each year.
— John Haas
Interim executive director
Asheville Humane Society
Asheville
