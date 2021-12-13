Letter: The rest of the Pratt & Whitney story

On Nov. 23, WLOS produced a 2.5-minute segment on the progress of the Pratt & Whitney plant. While the information and footage of the plant were welcome, what was missing made the segment little more than a puff piece of promotion for the company.

Unmentioned were:

• The $100 million in subsidies provided by state, county and private sources, including the gift of 100 acres of free land from Biltmore Farms.

• The ownership of the company by Raytheon Technologies, the second-largest war corporation in the world.

• The intended production of engine components for fighter jets like the F-35 to be sold to Israel and Saudi Arabia for their genocidal attacks in Palestine and Yemen.

• The powerful effect on our climate emergency that comes from the aerospace industry that Pratt & Whitney is a part of.

• The threat to the French Broad from an industrial plant of this size and nature right on the river.

• The notorious reputation of war corporations to promise jobs that often don’t materialize or are misreported, and are not guaranteed to be for local residents.

• The secret decision-making that brought this plant to Buncombe County without adequate public discussion.

Reject Raytheon AVL is a local citizens group focused on exposing the rest of the story that was neglected by WLOS. Visit our website for more information: rejectraytheonavl.com.

— Ken Jones

Swannanoa