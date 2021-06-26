Letter: Asheville area’s boom is ruining quality of life

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

It seems finally the rapid, unchecked development/housing boom we have been experiencing here in and around Asheville has become enough of a concern that it’s filling letters, commissioner and city meetings, campaign rhetoric, articles and so forth. I just read “Cutting Through the Clamor: Asheville Needs Less Shouting, More Listening,” [June 16, Xpress]. Oh what a levelheaded, community building, let’s-make-everybody-happier approach Ms. Liss offers.

What she seems to be ignorant about and why “people are screaming at officials” is the fact that the cards aren’t stacked fairly. Ultimately, favoritism is handed toward developers and bottom lines, while major impacting projects are slipped past under the radar. People don’t get a fair chance to oppose such, let alone win.

Another letter spoke of how south and east of Asheville were filled up, but there was still room here to the north [“Hoping That Asheville Isn’t ‘Sold Out,’” June 16, Xpress]. Well. Not for long, at the rate Weaverville is booming. I have owned my little acre for 31 years now. Worked really hard pouring my money, love and sweat into it. Raised my daughter here. Buried 10 pets over the years. Planted trees, shrubs and flowers. Many slow-growing wildflowers. Built my fabulous studio. Not something I can easily walk away from. (Plus, I’m old now).

Last year, 12 houses went in at the beginning of my road. One was built directly across from my neighbor friends. The new neighbors put up a tall privacy fence that completely blocks the view of the sunsets my friends once enjoyed on their little porch. Now the new house has the view. The owners are oblivious of what they ruined. Four other houses have gone in. Two directly above and behind me are being constructed as I type. The deer I enjoyed left. The top of the hill was bulldozed and carved up, and only one ancient oak remains. I think. There were four. My peace has been shattered, and I worry houses will go in right next to me. I need these woods. Not more people. I have valid concerns for my old well, which is only 90 feet deep.

Driving to Asheville for work, I’m experiencing the same traffic gridlocks mentioned in still another letter [“Dense Development Will Ruin Asheville Forever,” June 9, Xpress], and now I avoid downtown at all costs. It’s painful watching tourists with their bags stepping over homeless people as if they aren’t there. I moved here in ’83 when downtown was dead. I was happy to see the renovations and vibrancy when it first started to be revived. But now it’s gone the way of faux hip for the well-to-do. And even the RAD is pricing out the very artists that turned it in to something to begin with.

Weaverville is bumper to bumper on its two main roads. With apartments, condos and subdivisions going in everywhere. Great job, Weaverville! You were my alternative place to run errands to Asheville. Now where?

What’s being done to farmlands and mountains here is irreversible. It will come back to bite us. With more droughts, flash floods and water issues. Mudslides, too. My home that I have loved so dearly is being inundated, and quality of life ruined before my eyes. My little sanctuary that brought me escape and peace violated. While houses go up with no regard how they affect their neighbors.

Yeah, people are screaming. They tried following the rules to get their voices heard and have been mostly ignored. Time and again, our local politicians sell out. It’s not an even playing field. And. It’s not sustainable. The fragile ecology of WNC will be devoured. By ever-increasing human numbers and the climate change they cause. And I feel utterly helpless as I watch it all unfold.

— Troy Amastar
Alexander

 

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
View all posts by Letters →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.