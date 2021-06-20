Letter: Hoping that Asheville isn’t ‘sold out’

I hope Asheville is not sold out [“Asheville Is ‘Sold Out,’” June 2, Xpress]. I have been planning to move there from Charlotte for over 10 years. I love the area, and there is a great deal of room, just not necessarily “in Asheville,” but all surrounding areas.

I have done a lot of scoping from all four sides of Asheville and can say that the side toward Hendersonville is getting full, as well as the side going toward Swannanoa. The side toward Weaverville and the side toward Canton have a lot of growth to go.

But ask me again in 10-15 years, and maybe it may be all full. You also need to count population attrition and turnover due to advancing age.

In any event, you live in God’s country and should not screw it up by being Adam and Eve. You know what happened to them.

— Gil Borrero

Charlotte