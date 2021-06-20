Letter: Hoping that Asheville isn’t ‘sold out’

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

I hope Asheville is not sold out [“Asheville Is ‘Sold Out,’” June 2, Xpress]. I have been planning to move there from Charlotte for over 10 years. I love the area, and there is a great deal of room, just not necessarily “in Asheville,” but all surrounding areas.

I have done a lot of scoping from all four sides of Asheville and can say that the side toward Hendersonville is getting full, as well as the side going toward Swannanoa. The side toward Weaverville and the side toward Canton have a lot of growth to go.

But ask me again in 10-15 years, and maybe it may be all full. You also need to count population attrition and turnover due to advancing age.

In any event, you live in God’s country and should not screw it up by being Adam and Eve. You know what happened to them.

— Gil Borrero
Charlotte

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
View all posts by Letters →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

One thought on “Letter: Hoping that Asheville isn’t ‘sold out’

  1. NFB

    “I have done a lot of scoping from all four sides of Asheville and can say that the side toward Hendersonville is getting full, as well as the side going toward Swannanoa. ”

    The Hendersonville side and the Swannanoa side are “getting full” because people did what the letter writer wants to do….move here.

    So, the letter writer wants to contribute to the problem he is concerned about.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.