Letter: Clifford brought veterans comfort and calm

Friday, Aug. 23, would have been Clifford’s seventh birthday. If you were lucky enough to know Clifford, you’d know he was much more than just a dog. He was a Warrior Canine Connection facility dog, trained to bring comfort and calm in the midst of some of life’s hardest battles. For more than four years, he worked alongside me, a Marine Corps veteran, in the Buncombe County Courthouse, giving over 10,000 hours of service to veterans and their families.
Clifford was a steady presence in the Veterans Treatment Court (VTC), where he helped many veterans navigate the challenges of returning to civilian life — whether it was coping with the wounds of war or overcoming personal struggles. But Clifford’s impact wasn’t limited to the VTC; he brought solace to countless children and families in the family services court, too. He was always there with a wagging tail and a gentle nuzzle for anyone who needed it.
Outside the courtroom, Clifford was my closest companion, offering his unconditional love and loyalty every single day. His loss is felt deeply, not just by me, but by the hundreds of lives he touched. Run free, Clifford — you’ll always be remembered with love and gratitude.
— Kevin Rumley
Veterans Treatment Court coordinator,
Buncombe County
Asheville
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.