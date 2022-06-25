Letter: Xpress should broaden letters’ focus

The Citizen Times’ parent organization, Gannett, has made a decision to reduce the daily letters to the editor to a Sunday-only format. It’s my thought that this gives the Mountain Xpress an opportunity to expand the topics and length of the letters to the editor column. My guess is a good number of individuals will begin submitting letters to the Mountain Xpress because of the reduced opportunities in the Citizen Times.
Traditionally, your format has been a locally focused forum of shared ideas. I would encourage you to expand it to cover national and international issues so that writers of letters to the editor have more topics they can speak to, and your readers will be exposed to more food for thought.
In addition, visitors from throughout the nation and around the world who visit Asheville will see with every weekly issue of the Mountain Xpress that our community has a deep interest in shared, thoughtful, well-articulated topics that are local, countrywide and international.
— Richard Boyum
Candler
Editor’s response: Thank you for writing in with your suggestion. We most definitely want to encourage letters that are thoughtful and well articulated. However, since its founding, Xpress has focused on the news, issues, arts and culture of Asheville and Western North Carolina — a decidedly local emphasis that extends to the Opinion pages. Our mission continues to be: “To build community and strengthen democracy by serving an active, thoughtful readership at the local level, where the impact of citizen action is greatest.” So, yes to more food for thought in Xpress — as long as the flavors remain local.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.