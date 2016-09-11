Smart bets: Miss Tess and the Talkbacks

On her Kickstarter page for the album Baby, We All Know, which eventually garnered $16,523 in financial support, singer and guitarist Miss Tess gave fans a glimpse into her latest songwriting process. “I stepped out of myself and into many different characters based on real life and my imagination and pulled sounds and stories from my musical fantasyland,” she wrote. Whether it’s spouting something true or not, though, Tess’ voice is one that’s easy to follow back to the days when you could twist-and-shout your troubles away. A veteran of the road now based in Nashville, Tess brings her retro sound to Isis Restaurant & Music Hall for a show with her band, the Talkbacks. The performance takes place in the upstairs lounge on Thursday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m. $12/$15. isisasheville.com. Photo by Danielle Holbert