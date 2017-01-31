Come see Out of Order: A film screening & panel discussion

Sunday, February 26 (5:00-7:00 PM)

First Presbyterian Church of Asheville

Out of Order is a groundbreaking feature documentary revealing the complex and painful struggles faced by lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) faith leaders as they seek to fulfill their calling to be ordained ministers within the Presbyterian Church (USA). The film seeks to answer the question, “Why seek to lead a church that is slow to welcome you?” Film Director Amanda Bluglass reveals her discovery:

Each of the people featured in the film had a very different journey, but they shared one important thing. For each of them church is “home” and each wanted the wider church to be as welcoming to others as it had been for them. Also, I saw that gender identity and sexuality is as much a “call” as the “call” to be a pastor. It’s not about choice; it is a lived truth.

While some denominations have opened doors to make ordination possible, many barriers and prejudices around LGBTQ folks still remain in the church and in our culture. Out of Order shares important stories of hope and courage, stories that witness to the boundary breaking love of God and open the door to deeper conversation about the meaning of welcome and inclusion.

FPC Asheville (40 Church Street, 28801) is hosting this event in our sanctuary free of charge. An offering will be collected for those who want to support the release of this new film. One of our members and candidate for ministry, Alex McNeill, is featured in the film. Alex currently serves as the executive director of the More Light Presbyterians, a group that works for the full participation of LGBTQ people of faith in the life, ministry and witness of the Presbyterian Church (USA).

Please consider attending this important and transformative event!