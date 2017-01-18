Letter writer: Don’t print hate speech

I have spoken to someone at the Mountain Xpress office and also wanted to speak to [the Opinion editor] as a concerned and caring community member.

I am an avid reader of the Xpress, and I am deeply saddened, appalled and outraged that you would print a [letter to the editor] that advocates terrorism and hate. I truly believe it warrants an apology and regret that you printed the [letter to the editor], “A Reason to Hope With Trump” [Dec. 28, Xpress].

By printing this, you are normalizing and saying it is OK to bomb people.

Are you just going to continue to print hateful speech? This man wants to destroy the most holy land of an entire religion. It is not OK for you to print this hate speech.

I know I am not alone in my thoughts. As a very spiritual person who wants to hope in the future of my country, please do something.

Don’t print hate speech!

I have advertised my business in the Xpress but if I continue to see hate speech, I will take my business elsewhere.

Sincerely, in peace and love for all people,

— Jenna Jaspreet Melissas

Asheville

Editor’s response: The assertion that “hate speech” is contained in Alan Ditmore’s Dec. 28 letter to the editor would appear to be up for debate. (The line reference is: “I also hope [Trump] will bomb Mecca, but that hope is looking more dreamy as his nonloyalist cabinet picks are looking more likely to target Tehran or pro-choice Pyongyang.”) Merriam-Webster defines hate speech as “speech expressing hatred of a particular group of people.” Ditmore doesn’t really explain why he hopes President-elect Trump will pursue that military action, but Ditmore also isn’t saying anything hateful or derogatory about any particular group of people. Also, to limit discussion in the Opinion section about what our political leaders should or should not do is at odds with Xpress’ mission to strengthen democracy by promoting thoughtful dialogue.