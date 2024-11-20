Smart Bets: Vintage Market Days

And just like that, the holidaze are upon us. The Mistletoe Market — the theme of the 2024 Vintage Market Days event — offers a very merry way to kickstart your to-do list 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Nov. 22-23, and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at the WNC Agricultural Center in Fletcher. The annual seasonal spectacular features vintage collectibles, timeless treasures, handcrafted home accessories, artsy attire, jewelry, linens, ceramics, gourmet packaged foods and oodles of items for decking the halls from over 130 vendors. Plenty of seating is available for attendees to take a break and refuel from a selection of food trucks, coffee vendors, doughnut makers and concession stands. Santa will be there taking names and lists 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Charlie’s Angels Animal Rescue will again manage the bag-check service and collect donations to support its work. Also, barrels will be set up at the entrance and exit doors to gather cash donations to support the River Arts District’s disaster recovery efforts. A portion of the $15 (Friday), $10 (Saturday) and $5 (Sunday) admission fees will also benefit RAD recovery. avl.mx/eb4

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.