Smart Bets: An Arctic Soiree

Embrace the warmth of artistic expression, music, food and drink at Gallery Mélange on Friday, Jan. 17. An Arctic Soirée: A Celebration of New Work will debut the latest, winter-inspired creations from artists Mark Bettis , Victoria Pinney and Jeffrey Burroughs set against a soundtrack by local DJs Phantom Pantone and avl.xlr . Seasonal drinks, wine and charcuterie will round out the experience. Bettis, a painter known for his adventurous use of color and texture, has created a series of figurative paintings for this event. Pinney works with oil paint and substances such as wax and sand to create abstract pieces. Burroughs, a jeweler, will show works informed and inspired by ice. An Arctic Soiree takes place 5-8 p.m. Admission is free. avl.mx/ef9

