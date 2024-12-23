Year in Review: Celebrating 50 years of theater

Jack Womack, public relations director Southern Appalachian Repertory Theatre (SART), speaks with Xpress about the the nonprofit’s 50-year anniversary and the larger role the organization has played in the post-Helene recovery.

Xpress: How did the organization mark this year’s 50-year milestone?

Womack: Southern Appalachian Repertory Theatre marked its 50th season with one of the biggest lineups it has had in its history, with eight shows taking place from May-July of 2024. When planning our 50th season, the SART team wanted to pay tribute not only to our foundations within Mars Hill University but also to SART’s evolution into the exceptional professional theater that it is today.

How has the post-Helene recovery impacted SART, and what role has the theater played in the broader recovery efforts?

We are heartbroken to see the impact Helene continues to have on our community, especially on our patrons, staff and artists.

In the wake of Helene’s devastation, we announced a series of benefit concerts aimed at providing much-needed relief to local communities affected by the storm. Our goal was to respond quickly and give back to those who have supported us over the years.

Thanks to the generosity of our community, we were able to provide not only financial support but also a sense of hope and solidarity during such a challenging time. Over three weekends, concerts featured local talent, such as Appalachian Heartstrings, Sourwood Ridge and Brandon Johnson & Friends, raising over $6,000 to support ongoing recovery efforts.

Funds were directed to the Community Housing Coalition of Madison County and My Sister’s Place, a nonprofit dedicated to assisting families in the Marshall area. In addition to the financial contributions, SART’s patrons helped sponsor 135 meals for families in need through Smokin’ Joe Lasher in Mars Hill. The meals are being distributed to those struggling in the aftermath of the storm.

What stands out to you as the most memorable event to take place in the Owen Theatre in 2024 — be it an actual production or an interaction less public in nature.

With over 105 years of history, Owen Theatre has always been a special place. My favorite moment in Owen from 2024 happened in May — the first production of our season 50 lineup, SART Spectrum. This production was a revue-style show that celebrated SART’s long history of impact within the community. An original production with direction by Leif Brodersen and the involvement of SART’s Managing Artistic Director Will Ezzell, the atmosphere at every show was simply electric and was the perfect way to kick off our season 50 lineup. It was also the perfect tribute to our patrons, artists and all those who have supported SART throughout the years.

As SART looks forward to its 51st season, we are excited to continue SART’s mission of telling the stories of these Appalachian Mountains through high-quality performing arts productions. This mission would not be possible without the support of our artists, patrons, volunteers and staff. This is why it was a joy, not just in this production but in every production this year, to see the community come together in support of the “SART Standard of Excellence” that we desire to achieve — from every production, down to every interaction.