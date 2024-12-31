Year in Review: Track of the Month Club

January: Hannah Kaminer, “Asheville”

Hannah Kaminer. Photo by Lysianne Peacock

Little did the Americana singer-songwriter know how prophetic her tune about the city’s shifting identity would prove just a few months later. Kaminer’s insightful lyrics about the rising cost of living and artists being displaced by tourism initiatives now take on a deeper significance in these post-Helene days as the future for local creatives feels more uncertain than ever. avl.mx/ed7

February: Tyler Ramsey, “Where Were You”

Tyler Ramsey. Photo by Parker J. Pfister

The tallest man alive (at least in Asheville’s music scene) continues to evolve as a solo artist, exploring mental health in more poetic depth as he continues to walk in this crazy world. Recorded in Seattle with a team of Pacific Northwest studio players, the standout track on his latest album, New Lost Ages, feels like a sonic marriage of that rainy area’s musical traditions and the harmony-rich layered vocals of the Laurel Canyon scene’s heyday. Guiding these inspired sounds, his heartbreaking verses about detachment, loneliness and generally feeling adrift grow more profound with each listen. avl.mx/edb

March: Cliff B. Worsham, “The Kitchen”

Cliff B. Worsham. Photo by Anna White

The Candler native digs deep into his past throughout his marvelous album, The Cove Ghost, reconnecting with his folk and gospel roots through insightful songwriting and stripped-down instrumentation. While writing this poignant, visually-rich reflection on hardscrabble country living and the losses of beloved people and places, Worsham says he was brought to tears. And when this stunner arises during his live performances, paired with beautiful fingerpicked acoustic guitar, attendees can frequently be seen wiping salty discharge from their own eyes. avl.mx/edc

April: Isa ibn Wali, “Murder Me”

Isa ibn Wali. Photo by Bill Pence

After a few years away from the mic, the local MC returned with a vengeance in 2024, dropping two volumes of his Free the World series over the course of a month. On Vol. 1’s closing track, the artist formerly known as SIYAH spits confident, complex rhymes from the perspective of a powerful force whose greatness will inevitably be viewed as a threat by the powers that be. Is he referring to himself? A higher power? Something in between? As with the best lyricists, the ambiguity is part of the fun. avl.mx/edd

May: Santiago y Los Gatos, “Aura”

Santiago y Los Gatos – Photo by Chuck St. Laurent

Over the decade between the rockers’ last album and this year’s Washing Away Wetiko, it seems like each band member has experienced a significant loss or three. Among them is frontman Jeff Santiago, who pays tribute to his late mother with this heartfelt track named in her honor. Sweetening the eulogy is cello from his neighbor Melissa Hyman, who performed a different song at Aura’s memorial service with her husband and The Moon and You bandmate, Ryan Furstenberg. avl.mx/ede

June: The Dead Tongues, “Dirt for a Dying Sun”

Dead Tongues. Photo by Hunter Savoy Jaffe

Ryan Gustafson’s immense musical talents were on full display this summer as the revered indie artist dropped a pair of complementary albums. Following the meditative title track on the first release, Body of Light, he kicks into high gear on this banger, featuring stacked arrangements that still allow for guitars and harmonica to shine through. Meanwhile, the chorus lyric “Summer nights and fireflies / make it easy to love someone” sets the scene for more natural imagery to come. avl.mx/edf

July: Yarn, “Down at the Dancehall”

Yarn. Photo by Bob Adamek

On this absolute stomper from the veteran rockers’ new album, Born Blessed Grateful & Alive, one of Brevard-based frontman Blake Christiana’s numerous narrative avatars vows to hit the local honky tonk, get loaded and “groove like it’s 1979.” If you can somehow avoid busting a move while giving this track a listen, pinch yourself because you might be dead. Bonus points to AVLFest attendees who caught local siren Caitlin Krisko lending her pipes to this number during The Grey Eagle’s weekend-closing set. avl.mx/edg

August: Amanda Anne Platt & The Honeycutters, “Forget Me Not Blue”

Amanda Anne Platt & The Honeycutters – Photo by Eliza Bell

The Americana band’s latest album, The Ones That Stay, is full of quotable lines. And along with “It’s been a big year / I hope the next one can be smaller” (“Big Year”), this mantra from the collection’s highlight feels like one to carry like a torch into 2025: “They say God won’t give you more than you can handle / It might be true cause I’m still standing.” The singer-songwriter’s pensive voice pairs exceedingly well with Matt Smith’s lush pedal steel solos and seems destined to be a balm for all who hear. avl.mx/edh

September: MJ Lenderman, “She’s Leaving You”

MJ Lenderman. Photo by Karly Hartzman

No Asheville artist had a bigger year than this homegrown talent. After memorably duetting with Waxahatchee on Song of the Year candidate “Right Back to It” in March, the Wednesday guitarist took his witty slacker lyrics and early Neil Young-esque arrangements to new heights on Manning Fireworks, recorded at our own Drop of Sun Studios. This catchy lead single about a midlife crisis continues to captivate listeners around the globe with its vivid imagery and earworm chorus: “It falls apart, we all got work to do/It gets dark, we all got work to do.” avl.mx/edi

October: Karly Hartzman, “Baby Me”

Karly Hartzman. Photo by Ashley Kouri

The Wednesday vocalist/guitarist was in West Asheville as Tropical Storm Helene whipped through and knocked out cell service. Lacking information about the severity of the situation, she sat down with her acoustic guitar and recorded this haunting demo on her phone. Just over a week later it was available for all to hear on the star-studded Cardinals at the Window compilation, 100% of whose proceeds are being donated to flood relief. avl.mx/eda

November: Secret Agent 23 Skidoo, “Tomorrow’s Cost”

Secret Agent 23 Skidoo. Photo by Fiasco Media

Written and recorded in a matter of days for the BeLoved Asheville benefit compilation, Caverns of Gold, this soulful hip-hop collaboration conveys the community’s post-Helene fears and resilience the way only Cactus’ lyrics can. Featuring the talents of fellow local artists Whitney Moore Roda, Juan Holladay, Matt Williams, Jacob Rodriguez, Alex Bradley, Kyle Snuffer, Justin Aswell Blackwood and Ben Bjorlie, the track is a testament to the power of unity and a loving tribute to those committed to rebuilding. avl.mx/ed8

December: The Get Right Band, “Christmas as a Kid”

The Get Right Band. Photo by RaeAnne Genth

Frontman Silas Durocher captures the nostalgic joys of the holidays in this semi-autobiographical reflection on youth and the excitement of reviving those feelings each December as an adult. In tandem with the imagery-rich lyrics and angelic harmonies, Chuck Lichtenberger’s gentle piano conjures memories of softly falling snow and visions of sugarplums that are sure to put even grinches in a good mood. avl.mx/ed9