Smart Bets: Asheville Locals Showcase

Tropical Storm Helene significantly impacted local musicians, many of whom lost income while stages were dark. After learning that vocalist Madison Maxwell and drummer Gregg Webber of Asheville electro-witchcore band Bombay Gasoline had lost their home in the disaster, Dave Baker , bass player/singer with indie psych-rock group The Long Distance Relationship, organized the Asheville Locals Showcase. Happening Friday, Jan. 3, at The Orange Peel, the event will feature performances from Bombay Gasoline and Baker’s band as well as 45-minute sets from indie rockers Janx Spirit and alt-country noise band Tombstone Poetry. “Even before Helene, ever since I saw Asheville bands that play places like Fleetwood’s and The Odd on a big stage at a locals showcase at The Orange Peel, I thought of arranging one with my band,” Baker explains. The bands collectively decided to make the event a food drive to support MANNA FoodBank’s pantry, so guests are asked to bring nonperishable food items — particularly welcome are canned fruits and vegetables, dried beans and proteins like chicken and tuna in pouches or cans. The music starts at 8 p.m.; tickets are $14 in advance, $17 day of show. avl.mx/eej Photo of Maxwell courtesy of Baker

