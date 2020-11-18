Cozy Company: Keeping it small this Thanksgiving
Volume
27/ Issue
16
Cover Design Credit:Scott Southwick
Cover Photography Credit:Brent Brown
How do you celebrate Thanksgiving in the middle of a pandemic? Members of the local restaurant industry say they plan to keep their personal festivities small and pod-centric — but tasty nonetheless.
arts
Mike Martinez is grateful for friends in trying times“I’m very grateful for the love and support from my community of friends. If not for them, I might have lost my mind completely this year. In my professional work,…
Samara Jade, Awen Family Band release new albumsThe itinerant singer/songwriter and the Asheville-based musical collective took decidedly different paths in crafting their latest works.
food
Thanksgiving meal options from WNC restaurants, butcher shopsMenu options, order deadlines and pickup details for a few Asheville-area Thanksgiving takeout feasts.
news
Abrupt delay to reparations funding leaves community disheartenedCallers expressed their frustration after Mayor Esther Manheimer announced Asheville City Council would not discuss the creation of a $1 million reparations fund at its Nov. 10 meeting.