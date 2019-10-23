Honor Bound: Flight recognizes local veterans

Ninety-three military veterans from Western North Carolina and Upstate South Carolina took the trip of a life- time recently when the nonprofit Blue Ridge Honor Flight flew them on an all-expenses-paid trip to visit the monuments erected in their honor in Washington, D.C.

  • Small bites: Open Oven launches in Black Mountain

    -by Thomas Calder
    After eight years on the road, the owners of Melt Your Heart food truck have opened a new brick-and-mortar restaurant. Also: Halloween bash at Pack’s Tavern; The Blind Pig Supper…

  • Screen Scene: Local film news

    -by Edwin Arnaudin
    The star-studded adaptation of Asheville-based author Nathan Ballingrud's novella hits Hulu, an Oscar-winning Warren Wilson alum returns to campus and more.

  • Buncombe considers changes to nonprofit grant process

    -by Daniel Walton
    Commissioner Amanda Edwards and Rachael Nygaard, the county’s director of strategic partnerships, proposed substantial revisions for Buncombe's approach to Strategic Partnership Grants. The changes, which will likely be put to…