AmiciMusic presents “FRENCH FOUR-HAND FROLIC” on weekend of February 24

AmiciMusic, the award-winning chamber music organization based in Asheville, will present a fascinating four-hand piano program that traces the influence of the Cabaret/Cafe and other “popular music” on French composers at the turn of the 20th century. This thrilling ride to Paris will also highlight the importance of Ragtime and American jazz as these new musical idioms swept across the ocean and became increasingly popular in Europe. Elizabeth Borowsky and Daniel Weiser will team up on a single piano to perform great music by Faure, Chabrier, Poulenc, Milhaud and a new arrangement of Gershwin’s “American in Paris.” AmiciMusic, founded by Weiser, is dedicated to the performance of great chamber music in intimate venues and non-traditional spaces. For more, visit www.amicimusic.org .

There will be three performances:

On Friday, February 24 at 8 p.m., they will play at the historic and intimate Cathedral of All Soul’s in Biltmore Village. $20 for general admission and $15 for Church members. Children are free. Tickets available at the door or purchase discounted seats in advance online at www.amicimusic.org or by calling Dan at 802-369-0856 .

On Saturday, February 25 at 7:30 p.m., the concert will be at the Masterworks Theatre at 2314-D Asheville Highway in Hendersonville (in the Blue Ridge Plaza). This wonderful small new concert space is connected to Freeburg Pianos. Admission is $20 and children are free. Seating is limited and must be purchased in advance online at www.amicimusic.org or by calling Dan at 802-369-0856 .

On Sunday, February 26 at 3 p.m., the duo will perform at White Horse in Black Mountain at 123 Montreat Rd. This cabaret-style venue serves great drinks in a wonderfully casual atmosphere. Admission is $20 at the door. Discounted seats in advance online at www.whitehorseblackmountain.com or by calling them at 828-669-0816 .