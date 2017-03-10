Single release: “Agent Orange” by Window Cat

Local, seven-piece funk/jazz/R&B/hip-hop collective Window Cat describes its sound as “soulful vocal melodies, dirty synths, perfectly placed guitar and tight horn melodies … the group creates music that is challenging, yet palatable to any listener.”
Music fans can check that claim with the release of “Agent Orange,” the band’s new single.
“In the heat of political frustration and anger, Window Cat expresses its rawest emotions in ‘Agent Orange,’” bassist Brennan Dugan says of the song. “Heavy synth and guitar unison, as well as aggressive brass lines, combine with smooth R&B vocals for a dynamic display of feelings that so many of us currently share.”
