Smart Bets: Acoustic Fire

For three years, Louly Peacock and Simeon Hickman , founders of music collective Peacock Planet, have been hosting house party fundraisers in their Montford home featuring dozens of local musicians. The events have raised over $21,000 for Asheville nonprofits, including Brother Wolf, BeLoved Asheville, VOICE and the River Arts District Foundation. In response to Tropical Storm Helene, the pair launched the Acoustic Fire project, inviting musicians to contribute unplugged versions of songs that relate in some way to the event and its aftermath. The more than 50 submissions will be released as an album on Bandcamp on Saturday, Dec. 14, for $10 ( avl.mx/eci ). “We’re a music town, and what better way to express our emotions and thoughts than through the lens of song?” Hickman asks. “We have purposely chosen to highlight the local flavor of Asheville in this response to Helene.” To celebrate the release, Peacock and Hickman will host an Acoustic Fire house party with dinner and drinks at their Pearson Drive home, the Peacock Palace, on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2-6 p.m. Suggested donation is $10-$20 with proceeds going to BeLoved Asheville’s Helene relief efforts. avl.mx/ecd Photo of Peacock and Hickman courtesy of the musicians

