Unstoppable: Creative expression post-Helene

Editor’s note: As part of our Fall Nonprofit Issue, Xpress reached out to a number of local organizations to learn how their work has shifted post-Helene. The “Unstoppable” series is available in its entirety in this week’s issue.

Debbie Harris is the co-executive director of Open Hearts Art Center, a nonprofit supportive studio and gallery dedicated to representing and empowering adults with varied abilities to connect to and reach their full potential through the arts.

Xpress: How has your nonprofit’s focus shifted in the aftermath of Helene?

Harris: Our focus has fluctuated since the storm, adapting to meet the evolving needs of our community. Right after Helene, we prioritized checking in with everyone — making sure all were safe and connecting those in need with critical supplies and assistance. Once we knew our community was safe, we shifted to addressing the financial needs of our staff, who faced weeks without income due to closures. Thankfully, our emergency savings allowed us to cover two weeks of pay. Next, we focused on reopening, even without water access, by securing 275 gallons of clean water, allowing a limited number of artists to return. Since the return of running water we have been fully operational but continue to work toward a new normalcy.

Could you share a positive story about your nonprofit’s interaction with the community post-Helene?

Our staff stepped up in incredible ways, making home visits to artists and delivering essential supplies where needed. We recently collaborated with Art Kit Aid to host a free art-making day for the community. It was heartwarming to see people come together, share in creative expression and find a bit of normalcy through art during this difficult time.

Based on the communities you serve, what are the most dire needs?

Clean water is by far the most immediate need, especially for those in our community who are immunocompromised.

Beyond monetary donations, how else could community members support your mission?

Community members can help by attending our events, lending their time as volunteers and spreading awareness of our mission and needs.