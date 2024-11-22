Unstoppable: Second act

Editor’s note: As part of our Fall Nonprofit Issue, Xpress reached out to a number of local organizations to learn how their work has shifted post-Helene. The “Unstoppable” series is available in its entirety in this week’s issue.

Rose Pillmore serves as a board member of Asheville Theater Alliance, an organization that works to unite, promote, strengthen, cultivate and celebrate the performing arts in Western North Carolina.

Xpress: How has your nonprofit’s focus shifted in the aftermath of Helene?

Pillmore: In response to Helene, we established an emergency fund to provide grants for more immediate needs, helping our members recover financially. This experience highlighted the importance of adaptability and reinforced our commitment to supporting the resilience of our local theater community. 100% of respondents had shows impacted by postponements or cancellations. While 40% could reschedule, 60% needed financial assistance to cover lost income, venue rentals and marketing expenses — totaling over $10,000 in losses.

In addition, through the end of 2024, we are offering free membership for new members’ first year. This is for organizations and individuals with the promo code AshevilleStrong

Could you share a positive story about your nonprofit’s interaction with the community post-Helene?

We knew that our members’ needs were immediate; we contacted George Awad with Double Dip Productions about hosting a fundraiser since their Asheville Improv Festival was an indefinitely postponed event. Together, we put on a fundraiser graciously hosted by LaZoom Tours. Through cash donations, ticket sales and auction items from local theaters and businesses, we raised $4,500. Much of our cash donations came from people outside the WNC area who wanted to support the performing arts. We were able to split those funds among the ATA members who were impacted and requested financial assistance. We understand they were able to use those funds to pay their performers and crew slated for the canceled shows.

Based on the communities you serve, what are the most dire needs?

WNC theaters were finally getting close to pre-COVID attendance, and Helene set us all the way back. As venues start to repair and open again, we need patrons to show their love.

Beyond monetary donations, how else could community members support your mission?

Check out the amazing talent in your community. Performances are happening now, and more are scheduled for the holiday season. We’re working on putting together an all-in-one theater calendar for WNC. Learn more at avl.mx/ear.