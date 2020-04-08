Grounded: Gardeners dig in as suppliers scramble
Volume
26/ Issue
37
Cover Design Credit:Scott Southwick
Cover Photography Credit:Getty Images
While many local shops closed in late March after Buncombe County issued its COVID-19 stay-at-home mandate, gardening retailers and wholesalers were deemed essential — and business is brisk as quarantined locals with time on their hands dive into gardening.
arts
Streamside Music and NewRootz Studio offer online concert seriesInitial NewRootz shows were with The Snozzberries and Dirty Dead. Streamside’s first concerts were by Al Petteway, Shane Parish and Trio Sefardi, with jazz guitarist Sean McGowan slated for Friday,…
Smart Bets: ValravneThe Asheville-based solo black metal project self-released its debut album on March 19.
Smart Bets: Museum From HomeThe Asheville Art Museum, Black Mountain College Museum + Arts Center and Smith-McDowell House Museum offer complimentary digital access to their exhibitions and programs.
news
New Asheville superintendent to lead district starting June 1During Asheville City Board of Education's work session and regular meeting on April 2, board Chair Shaunda Sandford announced that Gene Freeman will begin work with the school system on…