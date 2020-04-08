Grounded: Gardeners dig in as suppliers scramble

April 8, 2020

While many local shops closed in late March after Buncombe County issued its COVID-19 stay-at-home mandate, gardening retailers and wholesalers were deemed essential — and business is brisk as quarantined locals with time on their hands dive into gardening.

arts

  • Streamside Music and NewRootz Studio offer online concert series

    -by Alli Marshall
    Initial NewRootz shows were with The Snozzberries and Dirty Dead. Streamside’s first concerts were by Al Petteway, Shane Parish and Trio Sefardi, with jazz guitarist Sean McGowan slated for Friday,…

  • Smart Bets: Valravne

    -by Edwin Arnaudin
    The Asheville-based solo black metal project self-released its debut album on March 19.

  • Smart Bets: Museum From Home

    -by Edwin Arnaudin
    The Asheville Art Museum, Black Mountain College Museum + Arts Center and Smith-McDowell House Museum offer complimentary digital access to their exhibitions and programs.

