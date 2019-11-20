Turkey Day Debate

Volume
26
/ Issue
17
November 20, 2019

ONLINE VERSION

Cover Design Credit:

Scott Southwick

Cover Photography Credit:

Irene Olds
When it comes to turkey’s signature side dish, is it stuffing or dressing that graces the table? Asheville chefs speak out in the great American Thanksgiving dinner debate.

arts

food

movies

  • Screen Scene: Local film news

    -by Edwin Arnaudin
    The filmmakers of a documentary about the late Asheville artist John Payne will host a fundraiser to finish their work on Nov. 30 at Wedge Brewing Co.’s Foundation location.

news