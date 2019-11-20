Turkey Day Debate
Volume
26/ Issue
17
Cover Design Credit:Scott Southwick
Cover Photography Credit:Irene Olds
When it comes to turkey’s signature side dish, is it stuffing or dressing that graces the table? Asheville chefs speak out in the great American Thanksgiving dinner debate.
arts
Smart Bets: Black MountainThe L.A. rockers play The Grey Eagle on Nov. 23.
NewSong Performance & Songwriting Competition elevates emerging artistsThe 18th annual contest returns to Isis on Nov. 23.
Smart Bets: Chris Rattie & The New RebelsThe Pennsylvania power trio swings by French Broad River Brewery on Nov. 22.
Cherokee Chamber Singers perform at BMCM+ACComposer William Britelle spent three years visiting Michael Yannette and his students in Cherokee, collecting notes and impressions, exploring the community and its stories.
Smart Bets: Third ThursdaysThe monthly celebration of Marshall's art scene takes place Nov. 21.
food
Stuffing versus dressing: Can’t we all just get along?What people know and prefer when it comes to turkey’s signature side dish depends largely on what side of the Mason-Dixon line they grew up on.
Small bites: Thanksgiving dining optionsNot in the mood to cook this Thanksgiving? Not to worry! There are plenty of Thanksgiving options in and around Asheville. Also: Double D’s celebrates 20 years; Southern Storytellers Supper…
movies
Screen Scene: Local film newsThe filmmakers of a documentary about the late Asheville artist John Payne will host a fundraiser to finish their work on Nov. 30 at Wedge Brewing Co.’s Foundation location.
news
Asheville Archives: Locals confronted by the realities of war, 1862“Buncombe blood flowed freely, and many of our gallant boys are among the slain,” the Asheville News reported on July 17, 1862. At the time, both Union and Confederate troops…
Council, activists at odds on climate emergency resolutionAsheville City Council announced that it would consider on a resolution to declare a climate emergency during its upcoming meeting. But representatives from the Sunrise Movement feel that the vote…