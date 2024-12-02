Unstoppable: Self-care is important

Editor’s note: As part of our Fall Nonprofit Issue, Xpress reached out to a number of local organizations to learn how their work has shifted post-Helene. The “Unstoppable” series is available in its entirety in this week’s issue.

Mary Waller is the development director of All Souls Counseling Center, a nonprofit that provides mental health counseling, outreach and education with a focus on those who are underinsured and uninsured in Western North Carolina.

Xpress: How has your nonprofit’s focus shifted in the aftermath of Helene?

Waller: In the wake of Hurricane Helene, we have expanded our service availability and placed therapists at “community care stations.” Our short- and mid-term focus is to meet the critical needs of fragile communities and reduce additional barriers to accessing mental health care in underresourced areas. Through this work our goal is to help individuals rebuild their lives, improve their well-being and find hope.

We are also creating greater capacity for outreach and coordinating mental health trainings. In partnership with the Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce, we are facilitating a six-part, free series called Mental Health Mondays. In collaboration with the Linked4Life Foundation — the charitable arm of Bear’s Smokehouse BBQ — and Vibrant Emotional Health, we are convening two days in November with by-invitation meetings focused on emotional post-hurricane recovery. “Psychological First Aid Support after a Natural Disaster” led by Robin Gurwitch of Duke University will be followed up by a facilitated conversation around assessing community mental health needs in WNC. It is our goal to offer more courses and opportunities like these in the months ahead.

Could you share a positive story about your nonprofit’s interaction with the community post-Helene?

Our counselors in the field hear time and again how much people appreciate feeling heard and receiving validation that their emotions are normal. Seeing our clinicians regularly at comfort sites, in our bright teal T-shirts, helps foster a sense of trust and creates a safe space to chat or cry. Thanks to the help of new licensed therapists, we have connected with hundreds of WNC adults and families, providing mental health “check-ins” at new locations in Asheville, Swannanoa and Fairview.

Based on the communities you serve, what are the most dire needs?

For many, basic needs are the most pressing current issue and can lead to amplified stress and anxiety. For example, we see clients that have lost their source of income or place to live. To ease budget concerns that might keep people from seeking or continuing counseling, we have been fortunate to be able to temporarily waive therapy fees for all clients — thanks to our generous funders.

Beyond monetary donations, how else could community members support your mission?

If you are a caregiver, please check in with yourself and how you are feeling emotionally and physically. Self-care such as getting rest, eating as healthy as possible, exercising and setting boundaries is so important. Give yourself grace. Also, check in on your neighbors, family members and colleagues. If they want to talk, being a compassionate listener can be the most positive and impactful “act” you can do for someone.