Unstoppable: Clearing trees and developing new bonds

Posted on by Xpress Staff
Photo courtesy of EcoForesters

Editor’s note: As part of our Fall Nonprofit Issue, Xpress reached out to a number of local organizations to learn how their work has shifted post-Helene. The “Unstoppable” series is available in its entirety in this week’s issue. 

Lang Hornthal is the co-executive director of EcoForesters, a nonprofit dedicated to conserving and restoring the Appalachian forests.

Xpress: How has your nonprofit’s focus shifted in the aftermath of Helene? 

Hornthal: EcoForesters’ field staff has been actively involved with relief efforts. Our crews have been helping local nonprofits and landowners by cutting up trees that were preventing access to their homes and property. We are also capitalizing on the enormous amount of community building that has occurred since the storm by developing watershed-level planning on privately owned lands.

Could you share a positive story about your nonprofit’s interaction with the community post-Helene?  

We have met some incredibly kind people throughout, but working with Compañeros Inmigrantes de las Montañas Acción (CIMA) was a beautiful experience. So many people were impacted by this storm, and to help those that have the added language barrier was very meaningful for our staff. Not to mention the best field lunches our crew has ever had!

Based on the communities you serve, what are the most dire needs?

Forestry is so long-term focused that it is hard to think of needs as being dire. That said, we have real concerns about how the downed debris could impact the severity of wildfires. We also know that nonnative invasive species will take advantage of this newly created growing space and will be a big problem come spring.

Beyond monetary donations, how else could community members support your mission? 

Continue to engage with your neighbors. We have been buoyed by neighbors talking about their forests like never before. Finding common ground related to forest management can help share in the burden — and beauty — of managing forests so everyone can continue to enjoy their benefits.

